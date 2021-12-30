Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says it won’t be long after the season to decide the future

GREEN BAY, Erase. — Aaron Rodgers is willing to make one promise when it comes to his future: The Green Bay Packers quarterback won’t have long to make a decision after this season.

Rodgers gave a glimpse into what his thought process will be in deciding what to do next season on Wednesday. And he left every option — from returning to the Packers to playing for another team to retirement — on the table.

“It’s not going to be something I’m going to drag it around for months and months,” Rodgers said at the end of a lengthy reply about his future.

Rodgers said after the season he will have conversations with his “loved ones,” with the front office — team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football operations Russ Ball — and with coach Matt LaFleur and his staff, and then take a look. decision.

“I’m not going to stop the team from doing anything,” said Rodgers. “And once I’ve made a commitment — and if it’s committed to moving forward here — it’ll be a quick decision.”

Nearly a year ago, Rodgers called his future with the Packers a “wonderful mystery” and after losing last season’s NFC Championship Game to the Buccaneers, he found himself in a group of players with an uncertain future. In April, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers had started telling people he didn’t want to go back to the Packers. That situation was only resolved the day before the opening of the training camp in July. Upon his return to the team after skipping the entire offseason schedule, Rodgers gave a detailed list of grievances. Chief among these was his sense that he had not been involved in conversations that directly affected his work.

After a slow start, including a 38-3 loss to the Saints in the opener, Rodgers has returned to MVP level and the Packers (12-3) have the best record in the NFL with two games left. At various points this season, Rodgers praised Gutekunst and his staff unsolicited when it comes to bringing players in.

While Rodgers said he “wouldn’t rule that out” when asked about his retirement, he said: “This has been one of my favorite football years.”

“I think I’m just enjoying this season this season and I think playing next year will definitely be in the thinking process,” said Rodgers. “One of the things that is clear [I want is] to not be a bum along the way and still be able to play. I think it’s important to me. If this year has taught me anything it’s that I can still play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoying the process of the week.”

Rodgers even said he misses the daily grind of training, which he has been unable to participate in while still suffering from his broken toe for the past month and a half.

“There will be a lot of things that I will weigh out of the season,” said Rodgers. “Saying that doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, doesn’t mean I’m thinking about [playing] elsewhere I would like to clarify that. The things I’ve said about the team this year, about the relationship between Brian and me, has been genuine and genuine and I appreciate a lot of the things I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to the conversations we’ve had in the out of season, and that made sense to me. I’ve enjoyed being part of conversations that directly impact my work, which I spoke about off-season, and Brian has been leading the way, and I appreciate the way our relationship has grown.

“I have a lot of love for Matt and love to play for him. I love my teammates. The coaching staff was fantastic and they make it fun every day. And of course the guys are what you play for… So I just enjoy it so much this year if anything.”

Rodgers is under contract until next season. He was originally signed until 2023, but on his return, the Packers agreed to restructure his deal and void the final season.

Another interested person is Packers receiver Davante Adams. He is in the last year of his contract. Negotiations for an extension stalled before the season, and given his connection to Rodgers — the two just set the franchise record for quarterback-receiver touchdowns at 67 — it’s possible he won’t make a decision until Rodgers does.

“Right now I’m just trying to enjoy it and just play football and kind of like Aaron said, just enjoy these moments because you never know what will happen,” Adams said on Wednesday. “Of course I love being Packer and I love being here. We’ll see how it all plays out. But to some extent I’ll be connected to ’12’. It’s just not like if he goes , I won’t be here or if he stays, I will. It’s something we definitely need to watch out for.”