Jelena Dokic posts disturbing Instagram message: ‘Pain and trauma’





Jelena Dokic, a former Australian tennis star, posted a disturbing message on Instagram earlier this week saying she is going through a “very rough period” and needs time from social media to process and recover from pain and trauma. “I am going through a very difficult period in my life right now and a huge change and I just need some time to recover, heal and process the pain and trauma I am going through,” she wrote. “I know many of you have written to me and I have not replied but just know that I see your messages and I appreciate them very much but I am not in the right space right now to reply and communicate with all of you as I usually do I do and I am so sorry.” Dokic, 38, played professionally from 1999 to 2014. She reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2000 and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2009 and the French Open in 2002. In her 2017 autobiography, “Unbreakable,” Dokic called her father the “tennis father from hell” and said he abused her physically and verbally when he was dissatisfied with her tennis performance. “The same goes for posting, so I’m staying off Instagram for a while,” her Instagram post continued. “I know so many of you look forward to my posts and find so much inspiration in them and I’m so sorry I can’t offer that to you right now. And to those who told me in person and stopped me on the street to tell me how much I and my posts inspire you, thank you. “Please know that I love you all and I am very grateful for all your support and love. To my friends and the people close to me who know what I’m going through, thank you for all your love and care. I don’t know what I would do without you and you know who you are.” Dokic vowed to return stronger than ever. “I’ll come back and I’ll be stronger than ever, even if it doesn’t feel like it now, but I’ll be back. I always am and I know the sun will shine again. Thank you for your understanding. I hope you all had a merry Christmas and I wish you all a happy new year. I love you all.”

