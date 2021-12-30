World Junior Championships, a showcase for hockey’s top prospects, is cancelled





The World Junior Championships, an annual showcase of the next generation of hockey stars, already underway in Canada, was canceled on Wednesday as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continued to ravage the sports world. The International Ice Hockey Federation, the global sports governing body, said it was canceling the tournament after a player from the Russian national team tested positive for the virus, which would have necessitated the cancellation of the third game in two days between Russia and Slovakia. on Wednesday. Two previous matches between Switzerland and the United States and between Finland and the Czech Republic had already been canceled due to positive cases. The cancellation was an ominous sign for sports leagues, including the NHL and the NBA, which are struggling to maintain schedules amid a surge in cases caused by the convergence of the Omicron and Delta variants.

On Tuesday, USA Hockey said the last two games of the women’s national teams My why tour, which had been established on January 3 and 6, had been in Alberta, Canada cancelled, less than a month before the team was set to leave for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The World Juniors, also held in Alberta, is a favorite post-Christmas tradition in Canada, transfixed fans in the country that has historically dominated the event. The United States won last year’s tournament, with some of the top men’s hockey players under 20 years of age training for years to reach the event and are considered top prospects for the NHL Over the past decade, Alexis Lafrenire (2020), Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators (2014) and John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks (2013) have been the tournament’s most valuable players, including the New York Rangers’ first overall pick. Luc Tardif, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said the organization had started the tournament with full confidence in the protocols that had been drawn up, but then had to adjust them as the number of cases increased. The protocols included daily tests and a team quarantine requirement when positive cases were confirmed.

Unfortunately this was not enough, said Mr Tardif in a statement. We now have to take some time and concentrate to get all the players and team staff home safely. John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the United States National Junior Team, said he was proud of the team and would work to make sure they get home safely. Our hearts go out to the players and staff of not only our country, he said in a statement, but every nation that has worked so hard and sacrificed so much to get to this point.

