



Next game: Texas A&M 1/4/2022 | 7:00 pm ESPNU Coach Crean B. Bridges N. Baumann ATHENS, d. In its final appearance before the Southeastern Conference game, the University of Georgia men’s basketball team, 77-60, fell to Gardner-Webb in front of 6,476 spectators Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Red shirt senior Braelen bridges led Georgia (5-8) with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, along with a team-high seven rebounds. sophomore Kario Oquendo scored 12 points and five rebounds, while redshirt senior Noah Baumann threw in with 11 runs and five boards. Before the evening, the Bulldogs shot 37.3 percent from the field. “We got off to a slow start,” Georgia head coach said Tom Crean follow the game. “So we have to figure out what kind of adjustments we’re going to make to that and regroup it a bit because we can’t afford to get off to a bad start. We’re playing hard. There’s no doubt about that.” Both teams opened the game with fast tempos as Gardner-Webb (6-7) built an 18-8 lead in the opening seven minutes of the game, while Bridges Georgia kept up the pace with six quick runs. The Runnin’ Bulldogs extended their lead to 12 before a Baumann three-pointer fired up Georgia’s charge, narrowing the margin to eight halfway through the period. Coming out of the under-8 timeout, Gardner-Webb’s attack accelerated, finishing a 10-2 run and taking the lead to 39-23 with five minutes left in the half. After a four-run Baumann play narrowed the lead to 12, the Runnin’ Bulldogs reacted with a triple of its own. In the closing seconds, Bridges broke a scoreless drought for both teams with a jumper, making the halftime score 44-31. Georgia’s attack came out strong to open the second half, scoring nine unanswered to narrow the deficit to single digits led by Bridges and Oquendo. Gardner-Webb then reacted with an 8-2 run as Georgia struggled off the field, going 21 with eight minutes left. The Bulldogs worked to close the gap and make a comeback as the game progressed, with graduate Aaron Cook and Oquendo each put heavy scores on the brink. With less than two minutes to go, freshman Tyrone Baker rode hard for a contentious layup, but the deficit was too steep to overcome as Gardner-Webb sealed the win. Georgia will stay home next week as conference season kicks off against Texas A&M on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

