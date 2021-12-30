PAUL FARBRACE: How we save England Test cricket team after Ashes debacle

Four years ago, when I was with England, we came away from Australia after a 4-0 Ashes defeat in the belief that we knew exactly what it took to set things right next time.

We talked about finding bowlers who could bounce the ball a decent length, a spinner to give us control in the first innings and then come into play in the second inning, and batsmen to give us big runs in the first. could give innings.

Now Joe Root and Chris Silverwood say the exact same things Trevor Bayliss, Joe and myself did then and that’s the most frustrating thing about another lost Ashes series. Clearly no lessons have been learned.

England endured a disastrous Ashes tour, losing the series in the first three test matches

Paul Farbrace, a former England coach, has expressed his views on where things need to change

I’m not saying this is all thanks to Silverwood, Root and director Ashley Giles. Mistakes were made, but I don’t blame them. I am as guilty as anyone who works in our game. We are not giving the England team the best chance of success.

We are all responsible for the same mistakes that are made over and over and we all have a responsibility to do something about it because I am as ashamed of what happened now as I was when I was directly involved.

I feel for Spoons (Silverwood). I don’t think you can have one person to take care of everything. Trevor never wanted to be the only selector because he liked to have strong, hearty discussions with a panel and there is plenty on Silverwoods board as a head coach.

He is a very good man, he works incredibly hard and does many good things, but unfortunately they are overlooked because he is responsible for everything.

I want an Englishman to succeed as England coach. I am not against foreign ones as I have benefited immensely from working with Bayliss and I have worked with Sri Lanka myself. But I want English coaches to succeed. I want them to know that they can coach the national team.

Our problems run deeper than the workforce in Australia. For example, we can’t agree on our best format for the championship within the game. We can’t agree on what our limited-overs leagues should be and when to play them.

We play too much cricket, but we don’t play enough high quality cricket. And we know that our game doesn’t produce opening batsmen with sound techniques and red ball spinners because of the time of year when championship cricket is played. It is well documented that in 2015 the decision was made to work much harder on our cue ball game. It was successful, culminating in the 2019 World Cup victory, and we now have an abundance of exciting whiteball talent.

What we never did, and I was very involved in those meetings, had forgotten about Test cricket. But we struggled and continued to struggle to find batsmen with the technique or temperament to score test runs.

Our groundsmen are more than capable of producing good pitches, but we don’t give them the best chance of doing it. We are asking them to produce a four-day district surface for matches starting in early April.

So let’s not be surprised if all you have to do is bowl at 70-75 miles per hour and land the ball on that great big Dukes seam to get it moving everywhere.

Our schedule encourages medium pacers to take all wickets and batters to have a dart to get to 30 or 40 before a ball arrives with their name on it.

There are some up and coming batters that stand out. Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon hit Warwickshire for a day and a half last summer by playing forward when the ball was tossed and back when the ball was short.

He looked closely at the ball, played under his eyes and seemed to have a good temper. There are others like Harry Brook in Yorkshire and Rob Yates who plays with us in Warwickshire. But I don’t see enough coming through.

We have moved away from the basics in our coaching. We have moved away from the groove technique. Coaching in England has become lazy. I don’t mean it doesn’t bother people, but they encourage batters to play big shots and knock it around the ground. They want to be the batsmans friend and I’ve been as guilty of that as anyone.

It’s easy to say you’ve played well as a coach when that happens in practice, instead of saying come on, the best players in the world have the best techniques which means keeping your bat as straight as possible if you choose him. up. Coaches should say: let’s not hit every ball, but have a session where you defend them all.

Josh Bohannon is one of the few batsmen who can offer England a home for the future

Even in England’s line-up I saw too many batsmen the day before a Test when it tried a little too many shots or ran out of the net and said I don’t want to face our bowlers today. It does too much. I just want some armpits. It used to frustrate us. How do they get better when they do that?

Mark Ramprakash used to have a saying: Practice hard, play easy. He was someone who would throw balls at batsmen for hours on end, but he was also very strict with them. He knew they needed good technique to play at the highest level and would emphasize that. Maybe some players didn’t want to hear it.

The hard work starts with young players. All the money in coaching is at the high end of the game. It’s in the wrong place. It should be invested in instilling good technique and practice in our best young players.

So, recovering from these Ashes will come down to better planning, better coaching and county clubs wanting England to be successful. I’m not sure if they all do that.

The world’s elite players have elite technique and that’s what coaches need to practice home

I hear county coaches say: We’ve lost two more players to England. They can be proud of that. The whole game should be about producing international cricketers.

I’m not saying all this because I want to be the next England coach. I got my chance three years ago when Spoons got the job.

I had the chance to put my name on the hat but I didn’t because I decided the time was right to take a break from international cricket. And I really enjoy my job at Warwickshire.

But I am passionate about English cricket and I want to help. If that means sitting around a table to move the game forward, that’s great. There has never been a more urgent time to set things right. We did it in white ball cricket and now we have to do it in Test cricket. We have to find a balance between the two.

Pressure on Joe Root is mounting, but the problems run much deeper than his captaincy

If we keep passing the bill, we’ll go to Australia in four years and we’ll be ashamed again. It needs a complete overhaul to make sure we’re doing the best things the right way to give our players the best chance.

Let’s get together and sort it out. Let’s get together when we play our provincial red ball cricket. Let’s agree on how many leagues we play and, if we have to lose one, so be it.

Let’s create opportunities for our players to get better and improve our coaches.

Let’s create an England Test team that we were proud of again.

We’ve been saying the same things for too long. Let’s stop talking and do something about it.