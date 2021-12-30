Sports
PAUL FARBRACE: How we save England Test cricket team after Ashes debacle
Four years ago, when I was with England, we came away from Australia after a 4-0 Ashes defeat in the belief that we knew exactly what it took to set things right next time.
We talked about finding bowlers who could bounce the ball a decent length, a spinner to give us control in the first innings and then come into play in the second inning, and batsmen to give us big runs in the first. could give innings.
Now Joe Root and Chris Silverwood say the exact same things Trevor Bayliss, Joe and myself did then and that’s the most frustrating thing about another lost Ashes series. Clearly no lessons have been learned.
England endured a disastrous Ashes tour, losing the series in the first three test matches
Paul Farbrace, a former England coach, has expressed his views on where things need to change
I’m not saying this is all thanks to Silverwood, Root and director Ashley Giles. Mistakes were made, but I don’t blame them. I am as guilty as anyone who works in our game. We are not giving the England team the best chance of success.
We are all responsible for the same mistakes that are made over and over and we all have a responsibility to do something about it because I am as ashamed of what happened now as I was when I was directly involved.
I feel for Spoons (Silverwood). I don’t think you can have one person to take care of everything. Trevor never wanted to be the only selector because he liked to have strong, hearty discussions with a panel and there is plenty on Silverwoods board as a head coach.
He is a very good man, he works incredibly hard and does many good things, but unfortunately they are overlooked because he is responsible for everything.
I want an Englishman to succeed as England coach. I am not against foreign ones as I have benefited immensely from working with Bayliss and I have worked with Sri Lanka myself. But I want English coaches to succeed. I want them to know that they can coach the national team.
Our problems run deeper than the workforce in Australia. For example, we can’t agree on our best format for the championship within the game. We can’t agree on what our limited-overs leagues should be and when to play them.
We play too much cricket, but we don’t play enough high quality cricket. And we know that our game doesn’t produce opening batsmen with sound techniques and red ball spinners because of the time of year when championship cricket is played. It is well documented that in 2015 the decision was made to work much harder on our cue ball game. It was successful, culminating in the 2019 World Cup victory, and we now have an abundance of exciting whiteball talent.
What we never did, and I was very involved in those meetings, had forgotten about Test cricket. But we struggled and continued to struggle to find batsmen with the technique or temperament to score test runs.
Our groundsmen are more than capable of producing good pitches, but we don’t give them the best chance of doing it. We are asking them to produce a four-day district surface for matches starting in early April.
So let’s not be surprised if all you have to do is bowl at 70-75 miles per hour and land the ball on that great big Dukes seam to get it moving everywhere.
Our schedule encourages medium pacers to take all wickets and batters to have a dart to get to 30 or 40 before a ball arrives with their name on it.
There are some up and coming batters that stand out. Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon hit Warwickshire for a day and a half last summer by playing forward when the ball was tossed and back when the ball was short.
He looked closely at the ball, played under his eyes and seemed to have a good temper. There are others like Harry Brook in Yorkshire and Rob Yates who plays with us in Warwickshire. But I don’t see enough coming through.
We have moved away from the basics in our coaching. We have moved away from the groove technique. Coaching in England has become lazy. I don’t mean it doesn’t bother people, but they encourage batters to play big shots and knock it around the ground. They want to be the batsmans friend and I’ve been as guilty of that as anyone.
It’s easy to say you’ve played well as a coach when that happens in practice, instead of saying come on, the best players in the world have the best techniques which means keeping your bat as straight as possible if you choose him. up. Coaches should say: let’s not hit every ball, but have a session where you defend them all.
Josh Bohannon is one of the few batsmen who can offer England a home for the future
Even in England’s line-up I saw too many batsmen the day before a Test when it tried a little too many shots or ran out of the net and said I don’t want to face our bowlers today. It does too much. I just want some armpits. It used to frustrate us. How do they get better when they do that?
Mark Ramprakash used to have a saying: Practice hard, play easy. He was someone who would throw balls at batsmen for hours on end, but he was also very strict with them. He knew they needed good technique to play at the highest level and would emphasize that. Maybe some players didn’t want to hear it.
The hard work starts with young players. All the money in coaching is at the high end of the game. It’s in the wrong place. It should be invested in instilling good technique and practice in our best young players.
So, recovering from these Ashes will come down to better planning, better coaching and county clubs wanting England to be successful. I’m not sure if they all do that.
The world’s elite players have elite technique and that’s what coaches need to practice home
I hear county coaches say: We’ve lost two more players to England. They can be proud of that. The whole game should be about producing international cricketers.
I’m not saying all this because I want to be the next England coach. I got my chance three years ago when Spoons got the job.
I had the chance to put my name on the hat but I didn’t because I decided the time was right to take a break from international cricket. And I really enjoy my job at Warwickshire.
But I am passionate about English cricket and I want to help. If that means sitting around a table to move the game forward, that’s great. There has never been a more urgent time to set things right. We did it in white ball cricket and now we have to do it in Test cricket. We have to find a balance between the two.
Pressure on Joe Root is mounting, but the problems run much deeper than his captaincy
If we keep passing the bill, we’ll go to Australia in four years and we’ll be ashamed again. It needs a complete overhaul to make sure we’re doing the best things the right way to give our players the best chance.
Let’s get together and sort it out. Let’s get together when we play our provincial red ball cricket. Let’s agree on how many leagues we play and, if we have to lose one, so be it.
Let’s create opportunities for our players to get better and improve our coaches.
Let’s create an England Test team that we were proud of again.
We’ve been saying the same things for too long. Let’s stop talking and do something about it.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-10353571/PAUL-FARBRACE-rescue-England-Test-cricket-team-Ashes-debacle.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]