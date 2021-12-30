John Madden’s life in football through photos





John Madden spent ten years on the sidelines of the NFL as a coach, three decades on the air as a commentator, and many days in a recording studio for the video game named after him. Few people have shown as much versatility and dedication to football as Madden, the Hall of Fame coach who died Tuesday at age 85. His contributions to the NFL and video game culture have made him a much-loved figure in the league and beyond, transforming him into perhaps football’s most recognizable ambassador. These photos and videos from Madden’s career show his love for and contributions to the game.

The Oakland Raiders hired Madden as a linebackers coach in 1967 and promoted him to head coach two years later at age 32. Above, with quarterback Daryle Lamonica in 1970. Win the Super Bowl

Maddens Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI in 1977 in Pasadena, California. It was Madden’s only Super Bowl appearance as head coach, but he led the Raiders to eight playoffs in 10 seasons. The holy roller Madden stood on the sidelines for one of the most memorable and controversial plays in NFL history, on September 10, 1978. Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler fiddled the ball forward to avoid a bag as time ran out, Pete Banaszak pushed the ball further forward and Dave Casper recovered it in the end zone. The Raiders defeated the San Diego Chargers 21-20.

The Oakland Raiders have scored on the craziest, unbelievable, absolutely impossible dream of a play, Bill King, the Raiders radio station, has announced:. Madden is on the field, he wants to know if it’s real. They said, Yeah, get your fat ass out of here. He does. There is nothing real in the world anymore. This one will be relived forever. Indeed. The NFL later changed its rule about forward fumbles. Live from New York

Madden was a natural host of Saturday Night Live. In this 1982 sketch, he interviewed the Cincinnati Bengals (including Eddie Murphy).

Never short of words, Madden teamed up with the laconic Pat Summerall for 21 years, beginning in 1979, calling out NFL games for CBS and Fox. Above Madden and Summerall in 1986. He also worked with Al Michaels on both ABC and NBC, starting in 2002, until retiring after Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

Madden was the first sports reporter to work for all four major networks. He was also the sports reporter who brought a turducken (a turkey stuffed with duck stuffed with chicken) into primetime sports coverage. In 1989, he created his own prize for the most valuable player on Thanksgiving Day. Above, some Detroit Lions got to sample Maddens turkey with extra legs attached after their Thanksgiving game in 1999.

It was a great ride, Madden said when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. The happiest moment of his life, he said, was being carried on the shoulders of his Raiders players after winning the Super Bowl. I ride on the shoulders of hundreds of friends: coaches, players, colleagues, family, he said, adding: This was the most beautiful ride of all.

By bus to retirement

Madden, who had a well-known fear of flying, traveled around the country in his coach, which itself became a famous vehicle. After he left the broadcaster, Madden was an advisor to the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, who met here in 2010.

Madden with former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, during the national anthem at Super Bowl XLV in 2011. Always a Raider

Madden had been fit for the unruly Raiders. I would never coach another team, he said. The team, now based in Las Vegas, paid tribute to Madden at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. Talya Minsberg and Emmanuel Morgan reporting contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/29/sports/football/john-madden-nfl-photos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos