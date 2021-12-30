A Look Back at Cricket Stars at Men’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cups

The first seven ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cups featured a different line-up in each of the finals, with four teams winning the championship.

The inaugural tournament was held in 1988, before the World Cup took a decade-long hiatus with biannual editions, and from 1998 the stars of the future were given the chance to shine on the world stage.

1988

Originally known as the Youth World Cup, Australia claimed victory on home soil, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Adelaide.

Inzamam-ul-Haq scored the highest score for Pakistan in the showpiece with 37, while Brett Williams made a crucial century in the final en route to 471 runs for the tournament to become the leading points scorer.

Mike Atherton and Brian Lara led England and the West Indies to the semi-finals respectively, while Sri Lanka, including SanathJayasuriya, just missed the knockout stage.

1998

The tournament was renamed the ICCU19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1998, with England earning their only title to date when Stephen Peters made 107 to see his sidechase down 241 to beat New Zealand in the final.

Future champions Bangladesh and South Africa were among the teams to make their tournament debut, with the latter hosting the Tigersfielded Mushfiqur Rahman by their side.

West Indian Chris Gayle made 364 runs to become the tournament’s top scorer, while India reached the Super Eights with Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singhas.

2000

As the world welcomed a new millennium, India won their first men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, beating host nation Sri Lanka in the final, with Reetinder Sodhi being named the player of the final for 39 who failed in a low-scoring affair.

Legendary South Africa captain Graeme Smith scored the most runs in the tournament with 348 while Pakistan’s Zahid Saeed took 15 wickets to top the bowling table.

Brendon McCullum was joined by brother Nathan in the New Zealand squad and 17-year-old Shoaib Malik made his second appearance in the tournament for Pakistan.

2002

Australia became the first team to win the competition twice when they were victorious in New Zealand, while South Africa tasted defeat in their first final.

FutureAustralia T20 captain Cameron White was the top scorer with 423 having made 64 in the semi-final against a West Indies team that boasted Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons.

2004

Shikhar Dhawan bowed in the 2004 Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup and made an immediate impact by scoring 505 runs for India, the most by a player in a single tournament.

The most wickets in a single World Cup also came in this edition as Enamul Haque took 22 wickets for Bangladesh but it was Pakistan that triumphed in the final as Asif Iqbal top scorer with 54 for the champions.

2006

Two years later, Pakistan would become the first and so far only team to defend their title, beating India in Colombo.

Pakistan could only score 109 in 41.1 overs, but beat India for 71 with 31.1 overs left as Anwar Ali took 5-35 in the final. But it was Australian captain Moises Henriques who led the wickets table with 16 in a tournament that featured the likes of David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan and Kemar Roach.

2008

India would avenge that last loss when they joined Pakistan and Australia as two-time champions in 2008, Tanmay Srivastava made 46 in the final to finish the tournament with 262 runs in Malaysia.

India’s future captain Virat Kohli was able to make just 19 as Ajitesh Argal won 2-7 to secure a 12-point win over South Africa in a nervous, rain-ravaged match.

New Zealander Tim Southee was named Player of the Tournament as he was defeated by the eventual champions in the semi-final along with Kane Williamson and Trent Boultas.