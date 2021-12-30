Bob Stoops, Sooners beat Ducks in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO About an hour before the Alamo Bowl started, Bob Stoops came ambling out of the tunnel and the ovation mounted.

The cheers quickly evolved into a long, drawn-out Stoooooooops chant, and OU’s legendary coach acknowledged the ovation with a wave to all sides of the stadium.

Cheers on the Sooners side continued for much of the first half before things tightened after the break, when OU defeated an exhausted Ducks side 47-32 at the Alamodome on Wednesday night.

Here are five takeaways from the Sooners victory.

Father-son moment

Stoooooooops’ singing returned in the second quarter, but this time it was for Bob’s son, red shirt junior receiver Drake Stoops.

On the third goal out of 6, Caleb Williams found Drake Stoops on a fade route, and he went upstairs and made the touchdown pass over the Oregon cornerback Trikweze Bridges.

When Drake came off the field, he was met by his father, who gave him a bear hug and gave him several pats on the helmet.

The touchdown, the first of three by the Sooners in the second quarter, gave OU a 16-3 lead.

It was Stoop’s second touchdown of the season. He also had one against Texas Tech on October 30.

Defense: the good and the bad

The Sooners struggled to contain Oregon’s 5-foot-10 running back Travis Dye much in the first quarter.

The speed of dyes helped him gain 66 yards in the first quarter alone.

In the second quarter, however, the OU’s defenses bowed. In the second quarter. Oregon had 102 yards, just one less than in the first quarter, but only 17 of those landed. The Ducks did not have a ride of more than 39 meters in the second.

But Oregon opened things up, mostly through the air, in the second half, scoring touchdowns on each of his first four drives in the second half.

Those include 66, 34 and 30 yards touchdown passes.

Oregon finished with 497 yards, 306 through the air.

Dye finished with 153 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Brooks and done

It’s no surprise that the Sooners relied heavily on Kennedy Brooks’ running back to the Alamo Bowl.

Brooks was the offensive workhorse of the Sooners and was again Wednesday, taking 14 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

At one point early in the game, Brooks hit the ball in six straight plays.

During that stretch, he picked up seven yards on a third-and-6 after Caleb Williams checked and his running back was open. He then had a 10-yard run on the next play, followed by a 16-yard touchdown run.

In the second quarter, Brooks had a 40-yard carry to set up Drake Stoop’s touchdown catch three plays later.

Brooks rushed for 127 yards in the first half and set a first half bowl record for the Sooners, breaking Rodney Anderson’s 125 yards in the first half against Georgia in the 2017 College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Rose Bowl .

Brooks ranked ninth on the OU’s hasty career list, passing Stanley Wilson.

Williams TD wiped out

Mario Williams broke away and the crowd roared.

Just moments after Jeremiah Hall turned a third-and-1 into a direct snap on the first game of the second quarter, Caleb Williams hit Williams for an apparent 51-yard touchdown.

But Ducks cornerback Avante Dickerson, who tried to take Williams down, instead ripped Williams’ helmet off his head with a facemask and immediately pulled a flag.

But there were also whistles.

The rules call for a stoppage of play as soon as the helmet comes off the ball carrier, regardless of the other circumstances of the game.

Williams finished with an 18-yard gain and the Sooners eventually settled for a 40-yard field goal from Gabe Brkic.

Turk just falls short

Michael Turk had sealed the plate, it turned out.

But when the OU’s fourth-quarter drive came to a halt, Turk was forced into action again and his record-breaking opportunities fell just short.

Before the fourth quarter run, the Turks’ season average was 51.29 yards, which would have broken an NCAA record recently set when San Diego’s Matt Araiza finished his season with a 51.19 yard average.

Turk needed a 48-yard punt to stay ahead of Araiza for good measure, but his last run became 47, putting the Ducks on their own 7, but fell just one yard short, not just on that point, but this season from breaking the target.