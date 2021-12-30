NHL Buzz: Backstrom, Kuznetsov Play For Capitals Against Predators

Washington Capitals

Nicklas Backstrom, Yevgeny Kuznetsov, TJ Oshie and Tom Wilson played for the Capitals against the Nashville Predators (NBCSWA, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).

Backstrom, Kuznetsov and Oshie were removed from NHL COVID-19 protocol. Wilson missed four games with an upper body injury.

It is the first time this season that the Capitals have their top four centers: Backstrom, Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Nic Dowd — in the lineup for the same game.

Backstrom missed the first 28 games to recover from hip surgery, played December 15, then switched to COVID-19 protocol. The day Backstrom returned, Kuznetsov entered protocol.

“To have the middle men back, we haven’t had that all year,” said coach Peter Laviolette on Tuesday. “It’s such an important position to be strong in the middle. It’s a bonus to get everyone back.”

Kuznetsov was second to the Capitals with 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 28 games. Wilson scored 24 points (nine goal, 15 assist) in 27 games. Oshie scored 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 games.

Nashville Predators

Matt Duchene played for the Predators against the Washington Capitals (NBCSWA, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The attacker missed four games with an upper body injury.

Duchene has scored 13 goals in 26 games this season, tied with forward Filip Forsberg for the Predators leadership.

Nashville will also have attackers Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Philip Tomasino and Nick Neven, and defender Ben Harpur in the lineup after each was removed from the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Edmonton Oilers

Mike Smith was the starting goalkeeper for the Oilers on Wednesday at the St. Louis Blues (SN360, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, BSMW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).

He was activated from a long-term injured reserve and played for the first time since sustaining a lower body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on October 19.

“He’s good to go tonight,” said coach Dave Tippett. “It’s really good to see him back. He’s an excellent goalkeeper, but he’s also one of our leaders in that room. He’s a very vocal man, very passionate about winning. … There is a responsibility that he because he wants to run our team to be the best it can be and that attitude that comes back will be really good for our team.”

Smith was 2-0-0 with an average of 3.08 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.920 in three games this season.

The Oilers also had attackers Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent Hopkins, Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod, and defender Duncan Keith in the setup.

Hyman missed three games with a shoulder injury sustained against the Carolina Hurricanes on November 11. Nugent-Hopkins, Shore, McLeod and Keith were removed from the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

St. Louis Blues

David Perron, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou played for the Blues against the Edmonton Oilers.

Perron missed 11 games due to an upper body injury, Thomas missed seven due to a lower body injury and Kyrou missed four games due to an upper body injury.

“They’re all good to go,” said coach Craig Berube. “We bring a lot of skill back into our lineup, power play, all the situational stuff from an offensive standpoint. You get a lot of goals and points back in your lineup. If you look at it from that standpoint, that’s a really good thing.”

Thomas led the Blues with 20 assists. Kyrou was joint third with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 27 games. Perron scored 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. — Lou Korac

Buffalo Sabers

Alex cloth and Peyton Krebs debuted for the Sabers against the New Jersey Devils (MSG-B, MSG+ 2, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).

The attackers were acquired by the Sabers in the trade that sent the center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4.

“I’m just texting” [Tuch] back and forth,” Krebs said Tuesday. “He’s texting me to see what I’m doing. It’s nice to have another man I can lean on, who you know when you walk into a locker room. to date Cody Eakin, which was nice to come in here and get to know a few guys. Talked to him a lot. It’s pretty cool, of course.”

Tuch, who grew up a Sabers fan in Syracuse, New York, missed the first 30 games of this season, recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery. He scored 139 points (61 goals, 78 assists) in 255 NHL games.

“For him to put on that jersey tomorrow, his preparation that has been put into place from the moment he arrived is unparalleled,” said Sabers assistant Matt Ellis. “He has added a ton every day on the ice and in our dressing room. It will be a special moment for him. As a group and as an organization we are extremely excited to finally get Alex into a game like a buffalo saber.”

Krebs was assigned to the Rochester of the American Hockey League after the trade. He scored 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 AHL games.

“It’s definitely a mental grind of a different organization and getting used to different guys,” Krebs said. “[Rochester coach Seth Appert] has been a huge help to me. … Just putting a little bit of confidence in my game and making me feel comfortable with the process. Really just embrace that process and earn Ice Age in Rochester and eventually here.” — Heather Engel

Philadelphia Flyers

Kevin Hayes and Morgan Frost will play for the Flyers at the Seattle Kraken (10:00 p.m. ET; TVAS, ROOT-NW, NBCSP, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) after the attackers were removed from NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

Frost missed three games after being pulled from a match on December 14 and placed in protocol. Hayes came in on December 20.

Each was in the middle during Tuesday’s practice, Hayes on par with Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny, and Frost with Gerry Mayhew and James van Riemsdyk.

The Flyers have limited depth on the position, with centers Sean Couturier, Derick Brassard and Scott Laughton in protocol, together with keeper Carter Hart and defender Ryan Ellis.

“We don’t have the luxury of waiting to see how things go or giving them some extra time,” said coach Mike Yeo. “These are important players for us. I haven’t had a chance to talk to them after training yet. You look at the combat exercises, of course, we had a lot of competition, we had a lot of up and down on the ice, and I thought that they held up well. … These are guys who are well conditioned to go into that, so I think they’ll be fine.”

Hayes said he had no problems after testing positive for the virus.

“My COVID battle wasn’t too bad,” he said. “I know it’s serious business, of course, but I had no symptoms at all. I was shocked to test positive, but I did. I did my quarantine and felt pretty good on the ice today.”

Frost scored four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games. Hayes scored six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 games. –Adam Kimelman