Ross Taylor announces retirement from international cricket | Cricket





Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor announced on Thursday that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the current domestic season. Taylor will therefore make his final appearance in the second Test against Bangladesh, which will equal Daniel Vettoris’ record of 112 Tests for New Zealand. The 37-year-old will not be featured in the Test series against South Africa, but will be part of the one-day international series in Australia in February and at home against the Netherlands at the end of March. The fourth and final ODI in the series against the Netherlands in Taylor’s home city of Hamilton on April 4 will be his last appearance for New Zealand. It has been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly lucky to have represented my country for as long as I have, Taylor said in a statement Thursday. Today I announce that I will retire from international cricket at the end of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh and six ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It was an honor to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021 It was such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things come to an end and the timing feels right to me. Taylor, who made his Test debut back in 2008 against South Africa and played the first of 233 ODIs against the West Indies in 2006, will retire from the game as New Zealands top scorer in Test and one-day international cricket. He has scored 7,584 test runs in 19 centuries, second only to incumbent Captain Kane Williamson, and 8,581 runs in ODIs, to former skipper Stephen Fleming (8007). His 21 ODI centuries is also a New Zealand record. Taylor also played 102 Twenty20 internationals, becoming the first cricketer to make over 100 appearances for New Zealand across all three formats. New Zealand coach Gary Stead undoubtedly called Taylor one of the best players in the country. Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the squad and was grateful for his contributions to the Black Caps over an incredible career, Stead said. His skills and temperament as a batsman were world class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes about his longevity and professionalism. Williamson also praised his longtime hitting partner’s performance. “Ross has been at the center for so long and can be immensely proud of having taken the game in this country to a better place, Williamson said. He is a world class player, our best with the bat for such a long period of time and was personal its a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him in all formats. We recently shared some great moments together during the World Testing Championship Finals, which was of course very special. New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the Test Championship final in June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ross-taylor-announces-retirement-from-international-cricket-101640829320304.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos