Searcy A&P Commission Files Up To $1.1 Million For Tennis/Pickleball Again At Berryhill Park | News
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission paid up to $1.1 million on Tuesday to rebuild Berryhill Park tennis courts, including converting two into pickleball courts.
The committee approved funding of 75 percent, or up to $1.1 million, of the estimated cost of $1.34 million, with chairman Chris Howell stressing that the multisport project includes both tennis and pickleball.
One aspect of this that’s been a bit lost is the improvements we’ll be making to the tennis courts as well, Howell said.
In the preliminary report on the project, Howell said he thinks costs have been contained very well and the city will manage construction on the project. Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said the council would have to agree to finance the remaining balance. Is that on the January agenda? said Osborne. Probably because we need to get the ball rolling here.
Commissioner Gary Patel said he was looking for possible grants from the US Tennis Association to help fund the project. Howell agreed, but said, I don’t think we expect that in the project. I think we will fully fund the project and any grants we can get will be gravy. That lowers our costs.
He said inflation has hit its highest point in 30 years and said: “If we continue with this” [project], we have to deal with it. If we do it based on this cost allocation, on a percentage basis, we’re not being held in a dollar amount, so at the end of the project we’ve given our share and the city has given its share, who’s going to fill the gap now?
Gibson said the city won’t know what the construction costs will be until the project is listed. This is not an offer, he said. This is just a construction budget.
Howell said the city is feeling pretty good about the budget because it’s been vetted by a construction company…but again like Buck said this isn’t a quote so to speak but this is a pretty good idea of what it’s going to cost .
The project includes eight pickleball courts and six tennis courts, with an additional one during demolition and reconstruction. There are currently seven tennis courts in the park, but they are in disarray, Howell said, with large and long cracks making them unplayable.
Harding University tennis coach David Redding, a national championship pickleball player, noted that the turnout was larger than usual for the committee meeting and said, and as you can see today with the turnout we had, we were very excited.
Commissioner Tommy Centola said: This is probably one of the biggest groups we’ve ever had here. It shows that there is a lot of interest in this sport.
Redding said there are probably 60 Searcy residents who really like pickleball. And you’ll see more coming out of the woodwork once they know this project is approved and moving forward. We won’t have a problem, I think, filling up those courts as they get built.
Commissioner Rees Jones asked about tournaments and who would be responsible for securing them. Howell said Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons assured him that he would be in charge of bringing in tournaments.
There are a number of things on the table right now in terms of technology that you can automate, Howell said. He would be the manager, but a lot would be automated. I know he’s contacted Conway and there are a few other cities he’s contacted. I don’t think it’s rocket science. I don’t think we were reinventing the wheel here. I think it’s a matter of letting someone take ownership of it and giving us the tools to do what he has to do.
City attorney Buck Gibson said he was excited to learn there might be an automated management system with an app on your phone to book lawsuits and the like.
Howell actually said that as soon as this [the tennis court/pickleball story] was in the paper last month, we were contacted by a group that does that, I believe from New York. Mike [Parsons] is looking to see if that’s a good fit for our particular situation.
Redding said passionate and capable pickleball players in Searcy are already looking at forming a pickleball association. There are many around the country that have statutes, so that won’t be a problem.
As for bringing in tournaments, it’s not where we would go elsewhere to look for tournaments and ask them to come here, it’s a matter for us, the city or an association, saying we have a tournament this weekend want to keep and publish that on the Pickleball Association’s website, Redding said. There are tournaments everywhere and people want to travel and play, and people from Searcy go not just all over Arkansas but all over the Southwest, across the country to play in tournaments.
… It’s just a matter of once we have a great facility here, top notch, people will come to Searcy here and it’s a matter of how few or how many tournaments the city is willing to hold for us to put something on the calendar and get it promoted.
When asked if he had looked at the plans for the Berryhill Park courts, Redding replied that he had. At the outdoor tournaments here in Arkansas, this will be one of the top facilities with eight specialty pickleball courts, and then on the tennis courts you can really line up… they’re temporary courts that, what are we talking six courts, you would have a pickleball facility with 20 courts, eight of which are dedicated and 12 temporary courts for a tournament, which is a large number to host a very good weekend tournament.
He said that if he had gone to different courts, he would prefer to continue painting lines for pickleball on the tennis courts, as you would have quick start lines on tennis courts, because there is a time element with taping courts.
He added that it could go either way. Some places that don’t want to have mixed lines on the tennis courts here will go out and tape the courts, and so if we were to have a tournament, you’d just go out the day before and tape those courts down. It’s just a matter of time to get that done and then record the tape after the tournament and you’ve got the tennis court, so there’s another way to do that.
