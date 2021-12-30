



SA vs IND Centurion Weather Today, Supersport Stadium, Day 5, 1st Test. Day 5 of the first test match between SA and IND starts on December 30 (Thurs) at SuperSport Park in Centurion. On the stumps of day 4, South Africa reached 94-4 on the scoreboard and now needs 211 more runs to win. Deal Elgar (52) and is currently on strike with a new batsman to join. Hence, India need 6 wickets to win the match, while South Africa need 211 more runs to win or at least avoid pulling out all the stops to pull the test. On Day 4, India was thrown out for 174 runs in the 2nd innings, giving the home side a goal of 305. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen each chose 4 wickets in the 2nd innings to outplay India for a low total. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read:Ravi Shastri Pin Points Out Biggest Challenge For Indian White-Ball Captain Rohit Sharma In the 1st innings of SA vs IND 1st Test, India put 327-10 on the scoreboard with KL Rahul’s stunning 123-run ton. Mayank Agarwal also hit 60. Lungi Ngidi was the exceptional bowler for South Africa in the 1st innings, taking 6 wickets. Later, India threw out South Africa for 197 in the 1st inning. A collapse of the highest order put South Africa at 32-4 at one point. Later, with a good partnership of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma, the team managed to reach 197. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets to get everyone’s attention. Also Read: Watch: Jasprit Bumrahs Fine Yorker Cleans Up Keshav Maharaj And Closes Perfect Day For India Leading 130 runs after the 1st innings, India was unable to repeat their impressive batting show in the second innings. With the highest score of 34 by Rishabh Pant, India could only manage 174 runs on the board before losing all their wickets. However, the team managed to set up a big goal of 305 for South Africa in SA vs IND’s first test. SA vs IND Centurion Weather Today, SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Day 5, 1st Test Day 5 on SA vs IND 1st Test starts on December 30 at 1:30 PM IST. The venue of the competition is SuperSport Park in Centurion. According to weather.com, the temperature in South Africa’s town of Centurion will be 30 degrees during the day and drop to 24 degrees at night. The sky is generally clear and there is only a 2% chance of rain. The humidity will be about 53%. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

