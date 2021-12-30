Rutgers football tries to become real Cinderella men

In a crucial 17-7 win over Syracuse on the road in the second game of the season, head coach Greg Schiano held a passionate plea to his team about what they were playing for. this video produced by the program.

The portion of Schianos’ pregame speech shown includes: Close your eyes. I want you to introduce your milk. You go out and play for each other. You play for each other. And do you know what happens when you do that? You play for each other’s milk. That bond is not broken. That connection will not be denied. You understand? Put on your helmet. I love you. It’s time to chop men!

The milk reference caught my eye because it was similar to a comment in one of my favorite movies, Cinderella Man. I asked Schiano the following week about the speech and whether it was inspired by the film based on the real life of James J. Braddock, the former world heavyweight boxing champion. While he wouldn’t comment on it just to say it was team business, the current situation Rutgers is in made me think again of the possible connection.

Braddock lived with his family in North Bergen, New Jersey and was nicknamed the Bulldog of Bergen during a boxing career that spawned one of the greatest underdog stories of all time in any sport. After a once-promising career was sunk by breaking his right hand many times, Braddock was given a life-changing opportunity when all hope was lost.

After losing his career earnings in the stock market and failing taxi companies while his boxing career faltered, he worked in the docks as a dock worker while receiving government relief when his big break came. Braddock was recruited at the Madison Square Garden Bowl in Long Island City in 1934 as a substitute on just two days’ notice to take on ranked fighter Corn Griffin. It was the undercard for the heavyweight championship fight between Primo Carnera and Max Baer.

In his first fight in nine months due to injury, Braddock was knocked down in the second round for the second time in his career. However, with a renewed left hook boosted by working the docks, he knocked Griffin down moments later and knocked him out for good on the third round to fix the stunning oversteer.

Braddock was only supposed to fight Griffin as a substitute as his license had been revoked after battling injuries too many times. However, the unexpected win saw him recover. That led to the next fights against top contenders John Henry Lewis, the future light heavyweight champion, and Art Lasky. He amazingly won both fights and was named the No. 1 heavyweight contender in the world. With a chance of 10-1 Braddock was the biggest underdog in the history of the heavyweight championship. On June 13, 1935, Braddock stunned the boxing world by beating heavyweight champion Max Baer by a unanimous 15-round decision.

Called the Cinderella Man by sportswriter Damon Runyon during his meteoric rise at the end of his career, Braddock became a hero of commoners as he rose from poverty to huge odds during the Great Depression. He was at such a low point at some point before his comeback that he had to let his children live with relatives for a while while he worked in the harbor to get back on track financially.

One of the best moments in the movie Cinderella Man that symbolized Braddock’s plight was when his character, played by Russell Crowe, was asked by the press what was different this time around during his comeback. Braddock said I know what I’m fighting for now. When asked what that was, Braddock Milk said.

Whether the milk reference Schiano used in his pregame speech against Syracuse had anything to do with the Cinderella man himself and the legendary New Jersey fighter, at the time I thought it wasn’t a complete coincidence.

And now, more than three months later, Rutgers ironically finds himself in a somewhat similar position as Braddock once was.

Just eight days in advance, the Scarlet Knights will play against No. 17 Wake Forest as a replacement for National Power Texas A&M after they dropped out last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Although the Scarlet Knights are a team of 85 stock players instead of one fighter, the similarities are there.

Braddock stunned the boxing world and now Rutgers has the chance to shock the college football world after being thrown into an unprecedented situation just a week ago.

Under Schiano, Rutgers has always played hard and was considered a strong team. Braddock was one of the toughest fighters of all time and Joe Louis called him the bravest fighter he ever encountered after knocking him out for the only time in his career.

After Rutgers rose to prominence under Schiano more than a decade ago, they stumbled heavily after his departure and were a national laughingstock, only to embark on an upward climb since his return that has surprised some by how quickly it has happened. Braddock was not taken seriously after his decline and completely underestimated by Baer in their heavyweight championship.

And now Rutgers has the opportunity to cause one of the biggest disruptions in the historic college football bowl season, if not the biggest due to the circumstances. Just as Braddock suffered the biggest upset in heavyweight championship history after starting his run as a no-training raid, just like the Scarlet Knights are today.

The odds are definitely against Rutgers.

They are more than two touchdown underdogs and haven’t had a real week of training since Thanksgiving week. The roster was put together by essentially calling players asking if they were available. We’re not even sure who’s playing and who isn’t. Over TWO WEEKS AGO, the team had their prize banquet. And while Wake Forest doesn’t have a star receiver Jaquirii Roberson after signing up for the NFL Draft this week, he was only responsible for 12% of the touchdowns they scored as the fifth-highest-scoring offense (41.2 points per game) in college football. . Rutgers is expected to be without some of his best playmakers due to an attack that struggled to score against high major opponents (14.0 points per game). How can they ever score enough to defeat a team with as much offensive firepower as the Demon Deacons?

And yet, late Friday morning in the Florida heat, Rutgers football will try the unexpected as he battles through near-impossible conditions. If they could deliver what would be a historic shock and win the program’s best bowl ever, this Rutgers team would have accomplished something very special.

Whether they’re fighting for each other’s milk, standing with their backs to the wall and nobody believes we’re a coincidence mentality, winning would make the Scarlet Knights real Cinderella men. It would be a true Hollywood ending in what is already an unlikely story.