South Africa fights back before Bumrah magic turns the tide

Jasprit Bumrah delivered two late strikes to leave South Africa 94/4 ahead of day five of the Centurion Test, with the hosts still needing 211 runs for a win.

The Indian batters resumed at 16/1 and had a clear task ahead of them to extend the lead as much as possible. KL Rahul and night watchman Shardul Thakur were vigilant for the first few minutes while the South African pacers kept a disciplined line and length.

Shardul would start with a six against Marco Jansen. But the inconsistent bounce on the field would soon become apparent as Kagiso Rabada rejected Shardul for 10 with a throw that started a long time.

Ngidi would then continue his brilliant form from the first innings, beating Rahul for 23. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were now tasked with making sure no further wickets fell in the first session as the Proteas pacers began to find their rhythm.

They did just that while clearing some poor deliveries as India went into the break with a score of 79/3 and a 209 run lead.

The hosts would have the perfect start to the second session as Jansen Kohli delivered the very first post-lunch delivery. An attempted drive against a wide delivery proved to be Kohli’s curse again as he headed back to the pavilion for 18.

Ajinkya Rahane would walk out with aggressive intent and play some beautiful shots from the start. However, he was unable to build a partnership with Pujara as the latter was sent off when he tried to push the ball down the side of the leg on a throw that was down his leg. Pujara got a small advantage and was away for 16.

Rahane would follow in the next over because a short delivery from Jansen did the trick. Rahane went for the hook and went out to Rassie van der Dussen in the deep end after a well-made 20.

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin then embarked on a vital 35-run partnership that would further extend India’s lead. Both would play their shots as the runs started to flow. Rabada would eventually end the tie with a peach of a delivery that caught Ashwin’s gauntlet and headed for the trench, ending his knock of 14.

With Ashwin gone, Pant ramped up the pace even further with a few glorious strokes. The uneven nature of the field would be his downfall as Rabada’s delivery bounced awkwardly, leading to his dismissal for 34.

The Proteas would then reject the Indian tail relatively quickly, but the visitors had managed to push the lead past 300. The target was set with the hosts taking 305 runs to win with a day and a half to play.

Mohammad Shami would get India off to a great start as Aiden Markram chopped one on his own stumps for 1. Skipper Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen then had to survive a tough exam from Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in their short burst for tea. There were some close calls, but they made it through the stage to the break at 22/1.

The pair would start the final session steadily, defending with great poise. The all-important breakthrough for India would be delivered by Siraj thirty minutes after the last session. Petersen, who seemed quite settled at the fold, got a delivery that took shape quite late. This would lead to an outside edge at Pant’s hands, ending his knock at 17.

Elgar would be joined by Rassie van der Dussen and the pair would establish another pivotal partnership for the hosts. The Indians tried their best and changed the bowlers to get another wicket. But the two batters were pretty solid and determined in their approach, leaving the ball behind and defending well.

India needed some magic to end the resolute stand and skipper Kohli turned to Jasprit Bumrah. And as he has so often done, the pacemaker turned up the heat. He first gave birth to Rassie van der Dussen with an absolutely miraculous delivery who came sharply back from the surface to knock over his stumps. The South African batter was in disbelief as he walked back to the pavilion for 11.

Elgar would then bring up a gritty half-century, accompanied by night watchman Keshav Maharaj. In the last over of the day, Bumrah would strike again with a blistering yorker knocking over Maharaj’s stumps, turning the tide in India’s favour.

On the fifth and final day, India now needs six wickets for a win, while South Africa needs 211 runs, with their skipper Elgar being the main man.