John Madden made football a moment

John Madden was the coach next door.

He personified football and good looks: a broad-shouldered torso from Northern California via Minnesota, a former offensive lineman with fleshy forearms, a sweep of russet hair and a sharp eagle forehead. If Madden had been born as a roster tool, he would have been a blocking sled.

Chances are he loved that too. Enthusiasm was what made Madden legendary. Madden, who died on December 28 at the age of 85, spoke of football as if it were the greatest sport on earth, which he sincerely believed was. He played it, coached it, taught it, and then, in a rousing midlife act, evangelized on his behalf, every Sunday, as arguably the greatest TV analyst it’s ever done.

He didn’t want to do it at first, television. But in a short time his voice, a cheerful rumble, became synonymous with the sport. Madden thundered giddy across the tundra at Lambeau or the central star at Texas Stadium, most famously with Pat Summerall, and later with Al Michaels, it became an American ritual. Was Thanksgiving really Thanksgiving without hearing Madden Maddenisms (Boom!) rapping from the TV room?

He was a football savant-named head coach of the Oakland Raiders at age 32, he won a Super Bowl in the 1976 season and had no losing year on the sidelines in a full decade. He never spoke to his audience on TV. Football is a complex sport, often described in stiff war lingo, but Madden cut through the bombast and made it sound like backyard fun, using the newfangled Telestrator technology to diagram schemes as if he were sketching them in the sand.

He always carefully sold the game, the atmosphere, the coaches, the stars and especially the lesser known guys on the line because he was one of them. Madden loved hairy centers, torso-like ends and roly-poly nose tacks, and on any given Sunday he made some household names out of them too. He started selecting an All-Madden Team, full of his kind of guys, tough guys who played with broken thumbs and ate bolts for breakfast.

He was both a critical phenomenon and a ruthless populist. Madden on TV spoke like he was sitting next to you in an airport bar, unless you knew anything about Madden, you knew he would never be at the airport. He always took the train, then a modified bus choice due to claustrophobia and a bad episode on a flight while with the Raiders.

His preference for Earth travel was portrayed as eccentricity, but in practice it linked Madden to the country he spoke to each week. America had its NFL hubs, but also many places in between, and Madden understood those places too, because the Madden Cruiser tucked into most of them. Television may be a reservoir of fake news, but it came in from a friendlier, more realistic area.

The marvel of his career is his long tail, his rise with the Raiders, to the booth and all those run-of-the-mill commercials (no one ripped through paper walls better). He ingeniously ventured into video games, where his eponymous NFL game would educate new generations about the sport.

It will be said many times in the coming weeks, but Madden was a revolutionary on several occasions. There are those who remember him from TV and who hardly know anything about the Oakland years; there are gamers who play Madden who have never heard him on TV. Football is now the dominant sports media product in the country, and Madden has walked the wave as well as his own product. His moves from CBS to Fox, to Monday Night on ABC, Sunday Night with NBC and of course Madden, the video game-built empires that still exist today.

He was one time. People have tried, but no one comes along to approach its popular appeal and sheer fame. Football talk has become more analytical: less 3 meters and a dust cloud, more going on 4th and 6th, and here’s the data why. The sport lacks its energy and friendly, oversized presence: Just the fact that Madden mentioned a game made it a moment. Football has never been this big, but without John Madden it feels a little smaller.

