Melbourne Summer Set wildcards revealed | December 30, 2021 | All the news | News and Features | news and events





Several Australian players have been awarded wild cards to ATP and WTA tournaments at Melbourne Park next week.

Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2021 | tennis.com.au Aleksandar Vukic, Chris OConnell, Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Ellen Perez and Seone Mendez have been awarded wildcards to the main draw during the Melbourne Summer Set. Next week the Melbourne Summer Set will be played in Melbourne Park. The qualifier kicks off on January 3rd, with the finals on January 9. Vukic and OConnell join previously announced wildcard Nick Kyrgios in the main draw of an ATP 250 tournament. 25-year-old Vukic is currently on a career-high world ranking of No.156 after reaching two ATP Challenger finals in November. Highlights of OConnell’s 2021 season include scoring a first top-50 win to reach the second round of the Australian Open and beating world No. 23 Jannik Sinner to advance to a first quarter-final at ATP level in Atlanta. They join other Aussies Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson in a field that includes the world’s No. 6 Rafael Nadal and former Australian Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov. Melbourne’s Marc Polmans and the promising 20-year-old Rinky Hijikata, who claimed four ITF singles titles in 2021, have received qualifying wildcards. Melbourne summer set

ATP 250

Singles main draw wildcards Age rank Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 26 No.93 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 25 No.156 Chris OConnell (AUS) 27 No.175 Singles Qualifying Wildcards for Draws Age rank Marc Polmans (AUS) 24 No.196 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 20 No.375 The Melbourne Summer Set will host two WTA 250 tournaments simultaneously, featuring Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep. Astra Sharma, who won her first WTA title and finished first in the top-100 in 2021, and Lizette Cabrera have received main draw wildcards for the inaugural WTA 250 event. Kimberly Birrell, Taylah Preston and Zoe Hives have eligible wildcards. Birrell and Hives are both returning from long-term injuries, while 16-year-old Preston is set to make her WTA-level debut. Melbourne summer set

WTA 250 #1

Singles main draw wildcards Age rank Astra Sharma (AUS) 26 no.98 Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 24 no.173 TB Singles Qualifying Wildcards for Draws Age rank Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 23 no.741 Zoe Hives (AUS) 25 no.624 Taylah Preston (AUS) 16 – TB Ellen Perez, a qualifier at Wimbledon in 2021, and Seone Mendez, a 22-year-old who advanced to her first quarterfinal at WTA level in August, have received wildcards for the second WTA 250 event. Arina Rodionova, Olivia Tjandramulia and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick have received eligible wildcards. Melbourne summer set

WTA 250 #2 Singles main draw wildcards Age rank Ellen Perez (AUS) 26 No.196 Seone Mendez (AUS) 22 no. 239 TB Singles Qualifying Wildcards for Draws Age rank Arina Rodionova (AUS) 32 No.152 Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) 24 no. 521 Gabriella Da Silva Fick (AUS) 21 no.592 TB The final wildcard recipients will be announced in the coming days. Tickets are now on sale for the Melbourne Summer Set. Prices start at $19, kids can join for free. > BUY NOW: Melbourne Summer Set tickets

