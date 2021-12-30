Balanced effort leads OU past Shockers

Next game: at Texas Tech 1/2/2022 | 2:00 p.m.

NORMAN Career high performance from Kelbie Washington , Rinses won and others led Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team to an 89-67 win over Wichita State on Wednesday to close out the Sooners’ non-conference schedule.

Vann made her first start of the season as Oklahoma (11-1) extended its winning streak to eight games his longest in 15 years. The 22-point win over Wichita State (9-4) is the Sooners’ sixth double-digit win this year, as the OU’s 15.8-point victory margin is 30th in the nation.

“I’m just very, very proud of our team for their response tonight”, head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Obviously we were a few people behind tonight and I couldn’t be more excited about the 27 assists, the balance in our scoring and the energy we played with. Wichita State is a very good basketball team, they are both defensively and on the glass and in front us to get out the way we did, I just couldn’t be prouder of us.”

Playing without a unanimous All-Big 12 preseason squad Madi Williams Washington’s Sooners lineup, Kennady Tucker , Taylor Robertson , Vann and Scott combined for 77 points and 32 rebounds when it took over the game in the second quarter and never looked back.

In that second quarter, the Shockers narrowed the OU’s small lead to just one for a quick 7-0. Kaley Perkins and Bre’yon White , as well as Vann. Oklahoma maintained that lead for the remainder of the half, going into the break-up 44-36.

Coming out of the half, the Sooners exploded offensively and made four of their first six shots to extend the lead to 15 points before a 14-0 Shocker run narrowed the deficit to just one with 5:13 left in the game, forcing Baranczyk to take a time-out. OU would eventually react and close the third quarter with a 9-1 run of its own to take a 10-point lead in the fourth.

As in their comeback win over Utah, the Sooners dominated the fourth quarter, beating Wichita State 26-14 in the final frame. A 13-5 run over the first 3:12 of the final frame proved too much for the Shockers to overcome as Oklahoma took its 11th win of the season, closing the non-conference slate and 2021 with a win.

Rinses won led the team by 21 points on nine field goals scored, both career highs. The forward from Edmond, Oklahoma, added eight rebounds and three assists in her first start of the season. Senior Taylor Robertson sank a trio of three-pointers on her way to 19 points, also taking four rebounds and three assists. Liz Scott played 25 minutes and registered the second double-double of her career with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Kennady Tucker and Kaley Perkins both hit career highs in points, scoring 12 and six respectively.

freshman guard Kelbie Washington became the first freshman in school history to score a double-double with assists while racking up a career-high 13 dimes and scoring 11 points while adding six boards and five steals. The freshman’s 13 assist makes her the second Big 12 freshman in the past decade to score 13 dimes in a game, much like TCU’s Zahna Medley, who did in 2013. In addition, the guard’s stats made her the only freshman in the country since at least the 2009-10 season to have 11 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and five steals in one game.

Scott and Washington’s double-doubles are the first since two Sooners scored double-doubles in the same game. Rinses won and Nevaeh Tot did just that one year ago on December 29, 2020, vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff.

The Sooners provided 27 assists, their second most of the season as a team. They outperformed Wichita State, whose +11.5 rebound margin was in 12th place tonight, with seven boards as the Sooners grabbed 50 of the Shockers’ 43 off the glass. Oklahoma has sunk 10 treys for the seventh time this year, qualifying for the third most in the country.

Baranczyk and the Sooners are now turning their attention to a grueling Big 12 schedule that opens Sunday at 2 p.m. at Texas Tech (7-4) in Lubbock