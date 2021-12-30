Sports
SA 182/7 at lunchtime as IND 3 Wickets away from Win
Bumrah who was the standout performer for getting the big wicket from Dean Elgar.
It was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, but the pacers once again turned the game in India’s favour. With 211 runs needed and six wickets in hand, an intriguing battle could be at stake on the final day, but the Indian team would pray that the forecast of a steady afternoon shower on Thursday doesn’t come true.
Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen (11 from 65 balls) added 40 runs, but more importantly, hit more than 22 overs as the field seemed to dwindle a bit. Just as the game looked to swing, Bumrah (2/22) went wide and got the ball cut back late, just as Van der Dussen decided to take his arms on his shoulders thinking it would go straight.
And then with a blow of stumps, a lethal release knocked the stuffing out of night watchman Keshav Maharaj (8) to leave the Proteas in tatters.
Even Mohammed Siraj (1/25) threw one that was angled inward and took off late taking Keegan Peterson’s (17) outer edge. Aiden Markram was the first to be fired for failing to take his bat away from a delivery from Mohammed Shami (1/29) that bounced a little extra after landing on the perfect upright seam.
The Indian bowlers would be aware that there have been instances where they failed to get the tail off on the last day, the latest was the Kanpur test and here with rain being a factor they will be up against run the clock. It should be mentioned, however, that the cracks had widened and the South African pacers helped in the morning session with some deliveries coming in from behind.
The use of a heavy roller and the kookaburra aging by the 15th worked in South Africa’s favor, but only for a limited period of time before the quality and skills of Indian pacers fell short of the opposition. If there’s one concern, it’s Pujara (16), Kohli (18) and Rahane (20) playing a few indiscreet shots, while the others were done by magnifying cracks that led to deliveries coming up clumsily for a short time.
KL Rahul (23), Rishabh Pant (34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (14) got trinkets that went big when Kagiso Rabada (4/42), debutant Marco Jansen (4/55) and Lungi Ngidi (2/31) looked menacing during the session and a half that the Indians beat. South Africa have over 140 overs to score 305 but at this Supersport Park circuit it will be a huge task to make a match of the target with the highest successful chase here, 251 through England in 2000-01 .
For the battle line of South Africa that clearly has no class from a bygone era, it remains a challenge to face Bumrah, Shami and Siraj. The Indian team certainly owes this to the openers on the first day and the always consistent fast bowling unit that has helped them take control of the proceedings.
Otherwise, the middle class has painted a sad picture and even more so skipper Kohli, who promises a lot with some delightful limits, but a tendency to drive anything fuller tossed outside the stump is causing his downfall. Young Jansen, who had impressed the India skipper as a net bowler on their last tour of 2018, would certainly remember his debut when he flipped one full length to entice the skipper to take a ride. to make.
Pujara again played many point deliveries and then tickled one down the leg side to Quinton de Kock at Ngidi. The most embarrassing of the layoffs was Rahane’s after he hooked and covered Jansen for a six and a four.
The first hookshot was from a bouncer above his left shoulder and the second was over his right shoulder at a slightly lower height. Unable to control his pull shot, he punched out a hole on the deep square leg. Without Pant’s counter-attack run-a-ball 34, India would not have gained the psychological advantage of a target over 300.
