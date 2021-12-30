Sports
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney becomes sixth fastest college football coach to rack up 150 wins with Cheez-It Bowl win
ORLANDO, Florida — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney became the sixth fastest coach in college football history, racking up 150 wins. He gave credit to his players after the Tigers’ 20-13 victory over Iowa State in Wednesday night’s Cheez-It Bowl 20-13.
“This team’s journey has been full of adversity, and we’ve probably had more adversity this year than the last seven combined,” said Swinney, who became only the third coach to win at least 150 games in less than 15 seasons. “What made it great was how everyone in the whole program, the one thing that never flinched was the leadership.
“This was a full program effort. … What made this team special was because they weren’t looking for excuses.”
Clemson (10-3) won his sixth straight game to take 10 wins for the 11th straight season. Florida State (14 from 1987-00) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) are the only programs with longer stretches.
Swinney, who led the Tigers to national championships in 2016 and ’18 and to six consecutive College Football Playoff trips, joined Urban Meyer and Bob Stoops as the only coaches in college football history to have at least 150 wins in less than 15 seasons. in charge . Swinney concluded his 14th season as leader of the Tigers.
Cornerback Mario Goodrich was named MVP of the game after returning an interception from 18 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and knocking the ball out of the hands of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy in the last minute to maintain the win .
“It means a lot to everyone on this team because we started 2-2 and to come back and get 10 wins is great,” Goodrich said. “To keep the tradition going, it’s a legacy. It’s great to finish my last game with these guys and go out on a good note.”
Will Shipley ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter, BT Potter kicked two field goals and the Clemson defense did the rest for the Tigers’ eighth bowl win in the past 10 seasons. The Tigers, who lost All-ACC linebacker James Skalski to a foot injury in the second quarter, held off the Cyclones (7-6) to three field goals in the first three quarters.
Playing very limited without Breece Hall, Iowa State scored just 270 yards and 14 first downs against a Clemson defense that came second in the nation in scoring defense.
Iowa State dropped four of its last six games of the season and lost in a bowling game for the fourth straight year. The Cyclones came in 20-13 with 9:42 to play on Andrew Mevis’ third field goal and Purdy’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar.
Purdy, the winning quarterback in school history, completed 22 of 39 passes for 204 yards, but his two turnovers — both produced by Clemson’s Goodrich — proved expensive.
“To me, a result doesn’t dictate what Brock Purdy has done for football at Iowa State,” said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. “There were a lot of plays he made that were huge for our team to get back into the game. There’s not a bigger competitor I’ve gone through that wanted the result to be different (than Purdy). For Brock, it’s,” Thanks for everything you’ve done.'”
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards. Shipley finished with 61 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving for Clemson.
The Iowa State defense, which came in 10th in the nation in overall defense, held Clemson at 315 yards. However, it was not enough to take the Cyclones’ first bowl victory since 2017.
“This game will be in my head for the rest of my life,” said Iowa State security officer Greg Eisworth II.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
