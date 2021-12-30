Tennis: Serb Lajovic unsure about plans for Australian Open Djokovic





(REUTERS, AFP) – Novak Djokovic has not told his Serbian teammates why he withdrew from the ATP Cup team event, compatriot Dusan Lajovic said on Thursday (Dec. 30), adding he is not sure if the world’s No. 1 will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open. There is a lot of speculation about Djokovic’s entry into the first Major of 2022, with the 34-year-old, who opposes Covid-19 vaccinations, repeatedly refusing to say whether he has been vaccinated. The organizers of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, have determined that all participants must be vaccinated or have a medical clearance from an independent panel of experts. The Serb’s last-minute withdrawal from the ATP Cup in Sydney, which starts on Saturday, has fueled speculation that he may also be skipping the hard court Major at Melbourne Park, where he has won a record nine titles, including the last three. “I don’t know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows,” 33-ranked Lajovic, who will lead Serbia’s campaign at the ATP Cup in Djokovic’s absence, told reporters. “I mean, the decision, he said, ‘I’m not coming, guys, to the ATP Cup. We’ll see about the Australian Open’. “He has not indicated whether he will come or not, but that he is waiting for a decision.” It’s not clear what that decision is, but if he were to apply for a medical waiver, it would be reviewed by an independent panel of experts and kept confidential. World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece said Djokovic’s absence was a major blow to the US$10 million (S$13.5 million) ATP Cup. “If for some reason he thinks he’s not ready to play here, that’s his choice,” said the 23-year-old, who lost to Djokovic in the French Open final this year. “I think most players respect his choice. He has the freedom to choose. The rules are rules and the rules are made for a purpose and a reason.” “So there are certain parameters that have to be followed for certain things to happen. So if some players decide not to follow them, that’s their choice. I wouldn’t say it’s right or wrong here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/tennis/tennis-serbian-lajovic-unsure-of-djokovics-australian-open-plans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos