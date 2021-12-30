“Back-Check Suicide” Puts Hockey Tournament On Mental Health Power Play | News





WEST SALEM, Wisconsin (WXOW) A personal tragedy turns the West Salem Holiday Hockey tournament into a mental health topic. “At the dinner table, the news hit me that my brother had committed suicide.” Noah LaFleur, a senior at West Salem High School, organized what he calls “Back-Check Suicide” as a way to raise awareness and funding for the Suicide Prevention Initiative in La Crosse Area. The Panthers Hockey Team wore special jerseys thanks to the support of sponsors with concessions, silent auctions and raffles going to the initiative. It’s a project that LaFleur said was motivated not only by his brother’s untimely death, but also by the reaction of his Alaskan youth hockey team after the funeral. “When I got home, my hockey team littered my table with support in cards and hugs. They shoveled my driveway, filled my pantry, said LaFleur. The connection between that and hockey has been around for quite some time and I saw this as a really good one.” way of telling what they’ve done for me in the La Crosse area.” LaFleur’s awareness mission has already seen some success, connecting with Better together in La Crosse County. Program coordinator Diana DiazGranados said it’s a myth that you shouldn’t talk about suicide with someone struggling with mental health. Instead, asking the hard question can make a life-saving difference. “They can open up,” says DiazGranados. They can feel that you are understanding and want to help and save a life. A project like this, a campaign where everyone hears talk about suicide, is actually important.” DiazGranados said they have trained more than 1,000 people in youth mental health first aid in La Crosse County over the past four years, including local law enforcement and first responders. “Just like knowing what to do if someone is choking or if someone has had a heart attack to respond with CPR, early childhood health care is the same. It also helps prevent and intervene early on a mental health crisis.” DiazGranados said they plan to schedule a training session in the West Salem community in the near future. Anyone looking for resources for a psychological crisis can call 211 and be connected 24/7.Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline today.

