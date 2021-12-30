Table tennis star Harmeet Desai is getting married, says ‘no honeymoon plan’





Harmeet Desai JUST Married – Table Tennis Harmeet Desai: It has been a whirlwind month for Commonwealth Games gold-winning paddler Harmeet Desai. After months of delay and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Surat table tennis star finally tied the knot with fellow paddler Krittwika Sinha Roy. Harmeet Desai was busy arranging weddings and barely had time to practice. After completing all the rituals, Harmeet had to rush to Puducherry to participate in the UTT National Ranking Championships (south Zone) at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Follow LIVE Updates on InsideSport.IN

Also Read: G Sathiyan Exclusive: Commonwealth gold medalist aims to enter top 10, hopes doubles can become a regular fixture on domestic calendar Harmeet Desai has no time to plan a honeymoon, intending to climb the rankings Table tennis Harmeet Desai: And in the tournament, Harmeet started slow and the rust was visible when he lost a match to all his opponents during the match. But he used all his experience to find a way out to beat everyone and in the process grabbed his second domestic title after 2019. Incidentally. his last title also came in the South Zone ranking tournament. “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting a title, especially given the lack of practice. But I’m really glad I won and gave myself a decent wedding present!” a jovial Harmeet told InsideSport. Growing up old with you was my dream, and it’s starting now! #harmeetdesai #wedding #just married #table tennis players #ttplayers pic.twitter.com/Wu438mCIaC Harmeet Desai (@HarmeetDesai) December 13, 2021 Harmeet Desai just got married: 2019 was a pretty good year for Harmeet as he reached his personal best position of the world number 60. He dreamed of breaking into the top 50 and table tennis fans in India dreamed of having three top players in that category. But things have not gone as Harmeet had envisioned as he is currently ranked 73 in the world. Table tennis Harmeet Desai: His zeal to achieve that goal is so great that Harmeet has decided to focus on tournaments rather than honeymooning. Arjuna’s winner says that having a table tennis player as a woman means she will understand. “The plan is now to fully focus on table tennis. I’m at an age where players usually peak and that’s the goal. And for that I want to play as many tournaments as possible and at the moment there are quite a few domestic tournaments followed by my competition commitments in France. International tournaments should also start soon as things get under control. “Krittwika understands. She is also a player. That’s the best thing about getting married in the same profession. The constant travel, unfulfilled dreams can become a burden if your partner does not know the intricacies of an athlete’s life. But I was lucky with that. We both know what sport is all about, what sacrifices are needed and we can support each other in our endeavours.” Harmeet explained. Table tennis Harmeet Desai: 2022 will have a slew of major events such as the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Harmeet had helped India to achieve historic medals in past editions. A lot has changed during this period. Harmeet feels that the chances of repeating the same feat remain high. “We also have a great squad this time with great young players on the way. The hope is to pick up where we left off and it is certainly possible. Personally, I would like to finish this year by helping India win more medals and by break into the top 50. Maybe then we can celebrate by honeymooning!” Harmeet signed off. Harmeet Desai has no time to plan a honeymoon, intending to climb the rankings – Advertisement –



