The advanced numbers show that Florida football was dramatically better on offense and defense in 2021.

The Florida state soccer team increased its win tally from three to five in 2021, but how much improvement have the Seminoles really made?
A deep dive into the numbers shows that FSU was significantly better on both sides of the ball compared to 2020. The biggest improvement came in defense, where the Adam Fullers group jumped from number 107 to number 66 in total defense. Counterfouls went from an average of 456.3 yards per game to just 377.8 (21 percent better).
A closer look at the defense shows it also got better as the season went on. During the second half of 2021, the FSU defense lost 7.7 points and 71.5 yards less per game. That’s 150 yards and 9.5 points less compared to team averages in 2020.
The offense was slightly better compared to the 2020 season, but it made its biggest strides in the red zone and in driving down sales. The efficiency of the Seminoles red zone jumped from an embarrassing 74 percent conversion rate (No. 111 national rank) to a conversion more than 90 percent of the time in 2021 (No. 17 rank). Sales were slightly better, falling from 1.9 per game to 1.6 in 2021.
The improvement on both sides of the ball is even more apparent in the advanced analytics compiled by Pro Football Focus. Here’s a closer look at the most improved segments and those that fell short of expectations.
MOST IMPROVED
No. 1 Perform Defense / Tackling
Seminoles’ run defense gave up an average of 54.6 yards less per game compared to 2020. Opponents also went from an average of 5.1 yards per carry to just 3.6. This was the only area where the state of Florida reached the top 10 in the team rankings of PFFs. The Noles are increasing the Defense Grade from 59.1 (No. 89 ranking) to 87.7 (No. 10). The improvement in run-stop is likely due to a better approach, with the FSU seeing its score rise from 65.8 to 81.6.
No. 2 Violation of the violation
Interestingly, the state of Florida saw only a slight increase in stroke count, going from 196.8 to 201.6 yards per game in 2021. The improvement in passing efficiency was slightly more noticeable, rising from No. 117 to No. 75. But the real jump came from PFF’s numbers, going from a failing 51.3 in 2020 to a very respectable 76.3 in 2021. That’s a rise in the ranking from No. 115 to No. 48. .
No. 3 Pass Rush
Florida States had one of the country’s most anemic pass rushes in 2020, totaling just nine sacks in nine games (national rank 119). That number jumped into the top 35 in 2021 with a total of 33 sacks. Defensive final transfers Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas combined for more than half that number with a total of 18.5 sacks.
The number of quarterback rushes has also more than doubled, from 18 to 44. The improved ability to reach the passerby was also reflected in the final PFF numbers. The pass rush mark improved from 64.9 to 80.3.
Honorable Mention: Pass Blocking (59.3 to 68.0)
LEAST IMPROVED
No. 1 special teams
This should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen Florida State play with special teams in 2021. The kicking and return units were horrible and only got worse as the season went on. The Seminoles special teams were decent in 2020, finishing with a PFF rating of 86.4, which is a No. 11 national ranking. The bottom fell in 2021, with the FSU’s figure plummeting to 67.9 (ranking No. 102). Football Outsiders, another service that proves advanced analytics, ranks FSU’s special teams at number 106.
No. 2 Block / Rush
Somewhat surprisingly, the Seminoles had slightly worse rushing numbers in 2021. Florida State averaged 22.1 fewer rushing yards per game and went from 5.1 to 4.8 yards per carry. This decline was also visible on PFF, where the emergency figure fell from 86.4 to 80.9. The mediocre rushing numbers in the state of Florida are likely the result of poor run-blocking FSUs. The PFF run-blocking score was well below 60 for two years in a row (56.2 in 2020, 52.2 in 2021).
No. 3 Coverage (PFF only)
This is the one area where Pro Football Focus probably missed the mark. The Seminoles were noticeably better at pass coverage this year, especially during the second half of the season. In fact, the number of pass divorces more than doubled, from 21 to 43. However, the PFF numbers declined slightly, from 74.6 to 72.3. This is a case where what you see with your eyes should be trusted over analytics.
PLAYER HIGH AND LOW
Jordan Travis was the team’s most improved player, according to PFF. The sophomore quarterback in the red shirt saw his pass mark go from failing 55.1 in 2020 to 82.3 in 2021. That marks a jump in the player rankings from No. 131 to No. 27. In traditional stats, Travis saw his completion rate drop from 55.0 to 62.9 and his touchdown to interception ratio improves from 6:6 to 15:6.
Other players who saw their PFF numbers improve by more than 10 points in 2021 include Dennis Briggs (76.3 / 56.5), Jammie Robinson (75.5 / 61.2 in South Carolina), Jermaine Johnson ( 81.1/70.0 at UGA), Akeem Dent (68.6/57.2), Kalen DeLoach (62.2/47.6), Ja’Khi Douglas (64.5/54.4) and Keyshawn Helton (66.2 / 48.7).
No full-time player saw a significant drop in PFF score in 2021.
