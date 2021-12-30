Prep Hockey Roundup: Sartell rally to beat Litchfield/DC boys

It was the second day of the Granite City Classic at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Litchfield/DC took a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Keyton Johnson and Calvin Jones. Johnson’s goal came from the power play and was assisted by Caden Besemer and Grant Haataja.

Sartell then scored four consecutive goals to start the second period before the Chargers rallied to tie it up with goals from Zach Zwilling and Mason Woelfel. Zwillings’ goal came at 14:39 and was assisted by Ryan Schutz and Woelfel. Woelfel then scored on the power play at 16:25, with an assist from Jason Haataja, to make it 4-4 in the third.

The Sabers went on to score goals from Troy Lund, Billy Vogt and Elliot Testa for the win.

Litchfield/DC will face River Lakes on Thursday at 1:45 PM on the final day of play in the Granite City Classic. Sartell plays at Providence Academy on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Sartell (6-2) 0 4 3 7

Litchfield/DC (5-5) 2 2 0 4

FIRST PERIOD (1) LDC: Keyton Johnson (Caden Besemer, Grant Haataja) 6:57, PP (2) LDC: Calvin Jones (Grant Grochow) 11:53.

SECOND PERIOD (3) SS: Tory Lund (Billy Vogt) :35, PP (4) Z: Baylor Stebbins (Lund, Parker Comstock) 2:32 (5) S: Comstock (unassisted) 9:13 (6) Z: Stebbins ( Comstock) 13:02 (7) LDC: Zach Zwilling (Ryan Schutz, Mason Woelfel) 14:39 (8) LDC: Woelfel (Jason Haataja) 16:25, PP.

THIRD PERIOD (9) S: Lund (unassisted) 11:38, SH (10) S: Vogt (Lund) 12:23 (11) S: Elliot Testa (unassisted) 13:51, EN.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS S: Brandon Bonach 18/22 LDC: Travis Halonen 25/31

Cody Russell scored the game winner at 1:49 of the third period to lift Monticello past River Lakes in the Granite City Classic at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

River Lakes scored goals from Jacob Phillipi in the first period and Blake Schultz in the second period.

Wilson Dahlheimer and Tyler Bitz also scored for Monticello.

Monticello closes out the final day of the Granite City Classic by playing Sauk Rapids at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Monticello (4-7) 2 0 1 3

River Lakes (4-7) 1 1 0 2

FIRST PERIOD (1) M: Wilson Dahlheimer (Gavin Simon, Gunnar Simon) :34 (2) M: Tyler Bitz (Robbie Harris) 4:55 (3) RL: Jacob Philippi (Bradey Blaschko) 11:58.

SECOND PERIOD (4) RL: Blake Schultz (Joel Sowada, Sam Zeiher) 16:27

THIRD PERIOD (5) M: Cody Russell (Brayden Dunn) 1:49.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS M: Michael Biller 18/20 RL: Carson Cronquist 21/24

Tied 3-3 after extra time with Mayville/Portland (ND), Morris/Benson Area won a 4-3 shootout to claim first place in the MBA Storm Holiday Classic in Benson.

Brady DeHaan, Cole Blume and Ryan Tolifson scored for the Storm, who led 1-0 after one period.

May/Port rallied for three goals in the second period. MBA then got goals from Blume and Tolifson in the third period to send it into overtime.

In the match for third place, Prairie defeated Center Park Rapids 4-3 in overtime.

MBA’s next game is against Prairie Center at 5:15 PM on January 6 at Sauk Center.

May/Port (2-4-1) 0 3 0 0 3

MBA (5-5-0) 1 0 2 0 4

FIRST PERIOD (1) MBA: Brady DeHaan (Chris Halvorson, Cole Blume) 5:57.

SECOND PERIOD (2) MP: Noah Mehus (Shawn OHearn, Andrew Aarsvold) 4:53 (3) MP: Walker McGillis (Leo Dearinger) 10:40 (4) MP: McGillis (Aaron Johnson) 13:13.

THIRD PERIOD (5) MBA: C. Blume (unassisted) 3:52 (6) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Brett Hansen, Tim Blume) 16:28.

AFTER TIME No scoring.

SHOOTOUT MBA won 4-3.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS MP: Jackson Caron 21/24 MBA: Christopher Danielson 27/30

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato captured the title of the MBA Storm Holiday Classic by beating host Morris/Benson Area in Benson.

Emma Haataja and Gabby Robertson each had two goals for the Chargers, who also scored goals from Amelia Benson, Grace Braaten, Camryn Iverson, Lauren Erickson, Bryn Lund and Anna Holcomb. Holcomb also had three assists.

Kortney Sanasack scored Storms’ lone goal to give MBA a 1-0 lead in 1:51 of the first period.

Litchfield/DC will play Delano/Rockford next Tuesday at 7pm at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

MBAs next game is against the Minnesota River Bulldogs at 6 pm Tuesday at Benson Civic Center.

Litchfield/DC (8-6) 2 3 5 10

MBA Storm (1-9) 1 0 0 1

FIRST PERIOD (1) MBA: Kortney Sanasack (unassisted) 1:51 (2) LDC: Grace Braaten (Camryn Iverson) 8:30 (3) LDC: Anna Holcomb (Gabby Robertson) 15:03.

SECOND PERIOD (4) LDC: Robertson (Stella Hillman, Holcomb) 1:45 (5) LDC: Emmy Haataja (unassisted) 6:46, SH (6) LDC: Iverson (Krista Tormanen, Holcomb) 15:46.

THIRD PERIOD (7) LDC: Haataja (Robertson, Holcomb) 1:56 (8) LDC: Amelia Benson (Lauren Rickson) 2:25 (9) LDC: Bryn Lund (Abby Woelfel, Erickson) 10:08 (10) LDC: Robertson (Haenda) 14:36 ​​​​(11) MLD: Erickson (Woelfel, Benson) 16:14.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS LDC: Janelle Quast 17/18 MBA: Ava Breuer 33/43

River Lakes finished fourth in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine.

The Stars faced Delano/Rockford for third place in the Gold Division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Super Rink No. 2 at the National Sports Center.

River Lakes has a 6-8 record. Delano/Rockford is at 8-6-1.

Proctor/Hermantown won the Gold Division Championship with a 1-0 victory over Rogers. Rogers defeated River Lakes 7-1 in the semifinals.

River Lakes’ next game is Tuesday at 7:15 PM against Northern Lakes at the Richmond Arena.