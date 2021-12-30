Sports
Prep Hockey Roundup: Sartell rally to beat Litchfield/DC boys
It was the second day of the Granite City Classic at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.
Litchfield/DC took a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Keyton Johnson and Calvin Jones. Johnson’s goal came from the power play and was assisted by Caden Besemer and Grant Haataja.
Sartell then scored four consecutive goals to start the second period before the Chargers rallied to tie it up with goals from Zach Zwilling and Mason Woelfel. Zwillings’ goal came at 14:39 and was assisted by Ryan Schutz and Woelfel. Woelfel then scored on the power play at 16:25, with an assist from Jason Haataja, to make it 4-4 in the third.
The Sabers went on to score goals from Troy Lund, Billy Vogt and Elliot Testa for the win.
Litchfield/DC will face River Lakes on Thursday at 1:45 PM on the final day of play in the Granite City Classic. Sartell plays at Providence Academy on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Sartell (6-2) 0 4 3 7
Litchfield/DC (5-5) 2 2 0 4
FIRST PERIOD (1) LDC: Keyton Johnson (Caden Besemer, Grant Haataja) 6:57, PP (2) LDC: Calvin Jones (Grant Grochow) 11:53.
SECOND PERIOD (3) SS: Tory Lund (Billy Vogt) :35, PP (4) Z: Baylor Stebbins (Lund, Parker Comstock) 2:32 (5) S: Comstock (unassisted) 9:13 (6) Z: Stebbins ( Comstock) 13:02 (7) LDC: Zach Zwilling (Ryan Schutz, Mason Woelfel) 14:39 (8) LDC: Woelfel (Jason Haataja) 16:25, PP.
THIRD PERIOD (9) S: Lund (unassisted) 11:38, SH (10) S: Vogt (Lund) 12:23 (11) S: Elliot Testa (unassisted) 13:51, EN.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS S: Brandon Bonach 18/22 LDC: Travis Halonen 25/31
Cody Russell scored the game winner at 1:49 of the third period to lift Monticello past River Lakes in the Granite City Classic at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.
River Lakes scored goals from Jacob Phillipi in the first period and Blake Schultz in the second period.
Wilson Dahlheimer and Tyler Bitz also scored for Monticello.
Monticello closes out the final day of the Granite City Classic by playing Sauk Rapids at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Monticello (4-7) 2 0 1 3
River Lakes (4-7) 1 1 0 2
FIRST PERIOD (1) M: Wilson Dahlheimer (Gavin Simon, Gunnar Simon) :34 (2) M: Tyler Bitz (Robbie Harris) 4:55 (3) RL: Jacob Philippi (Bradey Blaschko) 11:58.
SECOND PERIOD (4) RL: Blake Schultz (Joel Sowada, Sam Zeiher) 16:27
THIRD PERIOD (5) M: Cody Russell (Brayden Dunn) 1:49.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS M: Michael Biller 18/20 RL: Carson Cronquist 21/24
Tied 3-3 after extra time with Mayville/Portland (ND), Morris/Benson Area won a 4-3 shootout to claim first place in the MBA Storm Holiday Classic in Benson.
Brady DeHaan, Cole Blume and Ryan Tolifson scored for the Storm, who led 1-0 after one period.
May/Port rallied for three goals in the second period. MBA then got goals from Blume and Tolifson in the third period to send it into overtime.
In the match for third place, Prairie defeated Center Park Rapids 4-3 in overtime.
MBA’s next game is against Prairie Center at 5:15 PM on January 6 at Sauk Center.
May/Port (2-4-1) 0 3 0 0 3
MBA (5-5-0) 1 0 2 0 4
FIRST PERIOD (1) MBA: Brady DeHaan (Chris Halvorson, Cole Blume) 5:57.
SECOND PERIOD (2) MP: Noah Mehus (Shawn OHearn, Andrew Aarsvold) 4:53 (3) MP: Walker McGillis (Leo Dearinger) 10:40 (4) MP: McGillis (Aaron Johnson) 13:13.
THIRD PERIOD (5) MBA: C. Blume (unassisted) 3:52 (6) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Brett Hansen, Tim Blume) 16:28.
AFTER TIME No scoring.
SHOOTOUT MBA won 4-3.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS MP: Jackson Caron 21/24 MBA: Christopher Danielson 27/30
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato captured the title of the MBA Storm Holiday Classic by beating host Morris/Benson Area in Benson.
Emma Haataja and Gabby Robertson each had two goals for the Chargers, who also scored goals from Amelia Benson, Grace Braaten, Camryn Iverson, Lauren Erickson, Bryn Lund and Anna Holcomb. Holcomb also had three assists.
Kortney Sanasack scored Storms’ lone goal to give MBA a 1-0 lead in 1:51 of the first period.
Litchfield/DC will play Delano/Rockford next Tuesday at 7pm at the Litchfield Civic Arena.
MBAs next game is against the Minnesota River Bulldogs at 6 pm Tuesday at Benson Civic Center.
Litchfield/DC (8-6) 2 3 5 10
MBA Storm (1-9) 1 0 0 1
FIRST PERIOD (1) MBA: Kortney Sanasack (unassisted) 1:51 (2) LDC: Grace Braaten (Camryn Iverson) 8:30 (3) LDC: Anna Holcomb (Gabby Robertson) 15:03.
SECOND PERIOD (4) LDC: Robertson (Stella Hillman, Holcomb) 1:45 (5) LDC: Emmy Haataja (unassisted) 6:46, SH (6) LDC: Iverson (Krista Tormanen, Holcomb) 15:46.
THIRD PERIOD (7) LDC: Haataja (Robertson, Holcomb) 1:56 (8) LDC: Amelia Benson (Lauren Rickson) 2:25 (9) LDC: Bryn Lund (Abby Woelfel, Erickson) 10:08 (10) LDC: Robertson (Haenda) 14:36 (11) MLD: Erickson (Woelfel, Benson) 16:14.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS LDC: Janelle Quast 17/18 MBA: Ava Breuer 33/43
River Lakes finished fourth in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine.
The Stars faced Delano/Rockford for third place in the Gold Division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Super Rink No. 2 at the National Sports Center.
River Lakes has a 6-8 record. Delano/Rockford is at 8-6-1.
Proctor/Hermantown won the Gold Division Championship with a 1-0 victory over Rogers. Rogers defeated River Lakes 7-1 in the semifinals.
River Lakes’ next game is Tuesday at 7:15 PM against Northern Lakes at the Richmond Arena.
Sources
2/ https://www.wctrib.com/sports/hockey/7336161-Prep-Hockey-Roundup-Sartell-rallies-to-beat-LitchfieldD-C-boys
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]