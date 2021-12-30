GAB expands reach with more leagues turning pro in 2021

MANILA, Philippines In addition to basketball, boxing and mixed martial arts, the Games and Entertainment Board this year added volleyball, soccer, chess and esports to the growing field of professional sports in the country.

And it’s rather ironic that the growth happened amid the raging and restrictive global COVID-19 health crisis.

“We have tried to innovate and put so much effort into reviving the sport in this pandemic,” said GAB chairman Abraham Kahlil “Baham Mitra.

“It is not easy, but thanks to the support of the leagues, the promoters, the players themselves and of course the sponsors, professional sport has already resumed together with a live audience,” Mitra added.

The latest addition to the regulatory jurisdiction is the burgeoning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, which recently turned professional, joining the Philippine Basketball Association and Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Other basketball leagues such as the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, National Basketball League, Womens National Basketball League and Philippine players and teams in the East Asia Super League are also tightly controlled by the GAB.

The GAB issues the players’ professional licenses, allowing them to play for a fee and earn a living.

“If you have a license, you have to act like a professional. It is given, but it is not a right. It’s a privilege, but it can be taken away at any time, said Mitra, whose agency was named Commission of the Year by the World Boxing Council twice this year and in 2017.

“As a professional, you will be asked to attend a training seminar on what it is to be a professional. You have to denounce all forms of game fixing and you have to respect your colleagues, opponents and of course the team and league officials, he added.

Prior to the Duterte administration, the GAB narrowed its focus to regulating professional basketball, boxing, mixed martial arts, horse racing and cockfighting.

The government-run professional sports regulatory agency has now added oversight work in volleyball, football, chess, karate, billiards, bowling, women’s boxing, tennis, table tennis, wrestling and esports whose players and fighters earn their living while playing. compete.

The players of Premier Volleyball League, Philippine Football League, Professional Chess Association of the Philippines are required to obtain GAB licenses as well as Filipino fighters in ONE Championship, Universal Reality Combat Championship, Philippine Wrestling Revolution, Manila Wrestling Federation and Ultimate Muaythai Challenge Philippines.

“I think this is the golden age of Philippine sports, not to mention that we won our first-ever gold medal in the Olympics,” said Mitra.

The GAB was commended this year by the WBC for its pioneering efforts to put the installation of portable infrared CT scanning machines on standby for boxers during fight cards.

The pro-boxing organization of 161 countries also praised the GAB in 2017 when the agency, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, began waiving the annual medical costs of all Filipino boxers.

