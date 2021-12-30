Sony Pictures Acquires Media Rights To Broadcast Legends League Cricket In India





Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the exclusive media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India. All matches will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 and SonyLIV channels. The Legends of Cricket representing India, Asia and the rest of the world will be played in January at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman. Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket, We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India. They have a very credible history of making sporting events a success, including the most premium T20 cricket leagues in the world. We want to run a long mile with them and ensure viewers are treated to a highly competitive and entertaining form of cricket. Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: It’s a very exciting partnership to embark on and having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will help our viewers across India certainly appeal. Sony Sports has always served its viewers with its diverse portfolio of premium sports content and with the Legends League Cricket we will provide our viewers with a great viewing experience by seeing these legends in action on our sports channels. Amitabh Bachchan has joined Legends League Cricket as an ambassador and will promote the League. The League also has the former head coach of India, Ravi Shastri, as a commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect. The first season of LLC will feature legendary former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England and other cricketing countries divided into 3 teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the world. While Team India and Team Rest of the World are yet to be announced, Legends League Cricket has announced that Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbahul-Haq , Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan will play for Asia Lions.

