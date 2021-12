Controversy over the statue of Cristiano Ronaldos in India’s Goa | Football news

Residents object to a footballer from Portugal, who once colonized Goa, being honored instead of a player from India.

A new statue of football star Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked controversy in the Indian state of Goa, with residents objecting to honoring a Portuguese footballer rather than a player from India. Michael Lobo, a minister in Goa’s state government, tweeted on Wednesday that the statue is intended to promote football as a sport and inspire young people to play the game. When people talk about football, they talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. So we installed this image here so that boys and girls can get inspiration from a very young age, make them feel inspired and the love and passion for this game will grow, he said later. For the love of football and at the request of our youth, we have placed the statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in the park to inspire our young people to take football to greater heights. It was an honor to inaugurate the beautification of open space, landscaping, garden with foundation and walkway. pic.twitter.com/VU5uvlSlMT Michael Lobo (@MichaelLobo76) 28 Dec 2021 Instead, the day after the unveiling of the 400 kg (882 lb) statue in Goas’ main city, Panaji, protesters carrying black flags gathered at the site to protest, according to India’s IANS news agency on Wednesday. Not only were the protesters angry at the decision to honor a foreign footballer, but the fact that the choice had been a player from Portugal was seen as a particular affront, as the European country occupied Goa as a colony for centuries, and only 60 remained. years ago. Protest rally “No to the statue of Christiano Ronaldo in Calangute” by Goa for Goans. pic.twitter.com/XtB5MoBWOL Sagar Varta (agar Sagar Varta) 28 Dec 2021 Lobo told IANS that the protesters simply hated football. Ronaldo has not publicly commented on the statue in Goa. In 2017, there was another controversy when a bust of the striker was widely mocked and eventually replaced at the airport of the Portuguese island of Madeira. While cricket generally remains the most popular sport in India, football is enjoying more popularity in some areas such as Goa. Despite a population of more than 1.3 billion, India was worse at football than many other much smaller countries, Lobo told India’s ANI news agency.

