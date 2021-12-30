Emerging Aussie Aleks Vukics grueling year on tennis tour

Aleks Vukic is one of the top contenders for a wildcard to the Australian Open singles. Photo: Michael Klein

At the very end of what was the most difficult year of his tennis life, Aleks Vukic tasted a taste of home.

And this Sydneysider knows what’s cool.

Vukic has worked his way through some of the world’s most obscure — and sometimes dangerous — locations to give himself a shot at the kind of breakthroughs he’s achieved in the past 24 months.

Now 25, he is in the career best position of number 156, having spent nine straight months on the road after playing in the Australian Open main draw for the first time.

A purple blot from his last seven tournaments propelled him to his newfound rankings after also going within one win of French Open qualifiers in consecutive years.

The latest of these was an ATP Challenger event in Champaign, Illinois, where Vukic played college tennis and was a three-time All-American.

He lost a second final in three weeks to American nemesis Stefan Kozlov, but still qualified as one of the highlights of his year.

Aleks Vukic hopes to make his mark during the Australian summer of tennis. Photo: Michael Klein

“You don’t get too many of those moments and even though I lost, it felt great,” Vukic told News Corp.

“There were probably five or six guys playing with me who were there, then some community people and some coaches too.

“That’s the feeling I will hopefully get here (in Australia) too.”

There were additional challenges beyond the fact that Vukic had to be away for so long due to Covid-19-related border restrictions.

There was his bizarre injury in April while sightseeing in Italy – a back-related hamstring problem contracted while running for the stairs – then he contracted Covid in August and was banned from the US Open.

So while Vukic deliberately chose nicer places to play this year, the longing for home was always there.

“When you travel to these random places, everyone has goals of trying to crack a certain ranking and you’re doing it for a purpose,” he said.

Aleks Vukic waits to see if he gets an Australian Open wildcard. Image: AAP

“But you also know that if you grind a little, you can come home for two weeks to reset.

“It was more the unknown this year that I couldn’t come back that made it difficult.”

Vukic is the second-highest-ranked Australian man outside the top 100 and is in a prime position to score a wildcard into next month’s Australian Open.

But while four Australian women have already been wildcarded, Vukic and co. still waiting on the side of the men.

“From what I’ve heard, they wait until after the first week (of tournaments),” he said.

“The more exposure you get to these top events and top executives (the better). I have as much chance as anyone who can get a wildcard to get it right.

“Of course I’m there for the experience, but I also try to make the best of it.”

