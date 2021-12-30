World Juniors cancelled





FARGO, ND (Valley News Live) – On the recommendation of the tournament COVID-19 Medical Group and the IIHF Medical Committee, the IIHF Council has decided that, due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the IIHF 2022 World Championship Juniors is canceled to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The decision comes after a positive case involving a player of the Russian national team, which would have resulted in the suspension of the game between Russia and Slovakia, which was scheduled for December 29. The match is the third to be canceled due to positive cases, after Switzerland-US and Finland-Czech Republic. In addition to ensuring the health and safety of the participants, the Council has determined that with a new forfeiture of the third match forfeited in two days, the sporting integrity of the event has been compromised and the event must be cancelled. Together with the teams, we entered this event with full confidence in the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the IIHF, the LOC, Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and the Public Health Agency of Canada, said IIHF President Luc tardif. The continued spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant forced us to adjust our protocols almost immediately after arrival to try to stay ahead of any possible spread. This included daily tests and the team’s quarantine requirement when positive cases were confirmed. We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to succeed, Tardif said. Unfortunately this was not enough. We now have to take some time and concentrate to get all the players and team staff home safely. Hockey Canada President Scott Smith and CEO Tom Renney shared the following statement: Hockey Canada has worked tirelessly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure it would be equipped to host world-class international events in a safe and healthy environment. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and continuously adapting and strengthening protocols, we failed to achieve our goal of completing the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships and awarding medals on January 5 due to the challenges of the current COVID-19 landscape. Since the start of the pandemic, we have always made the health and safety of event participants and the community in general a priority, and given the news that we have experienced positive cases in the World Juniors environment, we understand and support the decision to cancel the rest of the event. While we know this is the right decision, we sympathize with all participants who have had the opportunity to represent their country on the world stage and who will not be able to realize that dream in its entirety. Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valleynewslive.com/2021/12/29/world-juniors-cancelled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos