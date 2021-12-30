Sports
Table tennis, anyone? Amazon offers gaming gear up to 47% off
We may receive commission for purchases made through links on this page.
It’s time to chill out at home and we’ve found the perfect gift to encourage quality time with the family. Amazon really smashes it with this Daily Deal on table tennis tables and racket sets where thousands of reviewers cheer and today only, all this gaming gear is up to 47 percent off.
The one-day sale includes three professional or control tables and a table top conversion kit from JOOLA Sports, allowing you to turn an existing piece of furniture into a gaming table.
Get an Olympic-grade table tennis table for under $200. Today only, this tournament size table is only $188 (from $239) in Quadri Blue. Sturdy, yet mobile, this 5/8-inch thick tabletop offers superior resilience, and the table folds up for easy storage when people need a break from playing.
Separate table halves, each with their own set of caster wheels, allow users to place it in an L-shaped playback position when practicing solo. A safety latch, lockable caster wheels and locking straps help secure the table in play or storage positions.
A satisfied customer reports: “With a smaller house we could only play t-tennis in the garage and so we needed a table that could fold easily and stow compactly so we could still park the cars in the space. This table does exactly that.”
JOOLA Rally TL Professional MDF Indoor Tennis Table
If DIY assembly isn’t your thing and professional quality is more your speed, this is the indoor table for you. It comes 95 percent pre-assembled and is the perfect size table to place in the basement, garage or even the office.
This table tennis table is a formidable opponent. The tabletop measuring 9 by 1.5 meters thick 1 inch thick offers the perfect resilience and exceptional durability for serious competition. And when you need to stow the table and create a little more floor space, a spring-loaded safety lock system keeps the table locked upright. In addition, one side can be folded up as a board for individual play. Corner ball holders and an abacus scorer keep everything close at hand.
Ask and you’ll get: This coveted table costs just $453 today, less than the usual $850. Get this deal before it’s sold out More than 1,500 five-star reviewers point you to it.
An user calls it “amazeballs” with another saying “It comes almost completely assembled…we had this put together and played in under 20 minutes.”
Score important points this winter by gifting table tennis, but do it today, because Amazon’s Daily Deal beats the competition.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
