Where does Houston Texans take Davis Mills out of the rookie QB class in the third round? – Houston Texans Blog

HOUSTON — As Davis Mills struggled early in the season, Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated that if the starting quarterback continued to protect the ball and “do what we ask him to do,” Mills would find the consistency the team is looking for. was looking.

And as Mills concludes the season as the Texans’ starting quarterback, his coach and teammates are pointing to the maturity the 23-year-old has shown in a season where he lost his first seven starts and threw four interceptions in one game.

“He’s always seemed really beyond his years,” said appropriate tackle Charlie Heck. “He never really felt like a rookie, but he has really made strides. He really commands the huddle. You can see that confidence in him. You see how he takes over and is the leader a quarterback should be.

Houston Texan rookie quarterback Davis Mills has gone 2-1 since taking over from struggling Tyrod Taylor in Week 14. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

“You see him slow down the attack a little bit and calm everyone down. He just lets everyone take a deep breath, calm down and let’s go. The next game, one game at a time. He talks to us in the huddle, we listen to him, so we believe in him. He is now leading the way.”

But whether he acts like a rookie or not, let’s compare Mills to his fellow rookie quarterbacks. The Texans had no choice in the first or second round after taking both in a trade to the Miami Dolphins that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston, but in the past two weeks Mills has shown enough improvement to let the Texans consider having him compete to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

In the past two weeks—both wins—Mills ranked fifth among quarterbacks in passer rating (110.5) and yards per attempt (8.1). His four touchdowns rank sixth in that period and his completion percentage (70.2) ranks eighth. While it’s a small sample size, Mills ranks first in those categories among rookies during that time period.

There were 10 quarterbacks drafted in 2021, including five in the first round: Trevor Lawrence (No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars), Zach Wilson (No. 2, New York Jets), Trey Lance (No. 3, San Francisco 49ers), Justin Fields (No. 11, Chicago Bears) and Mac Jones (No. 15, New England Patriots).

Rookie QBs in numbers* CHOOSE, NAME general practitioner CMP NASTY ASST TD INT QBR No. 15 Mac Jones 15 310 461 3.313 18 12 90.2 No. 3 Trey Lance 5 25 48 354 3 1 88.4 No. 67 Davis Mills 11 219 329 2,200 12 9 86.2 No. 11 Justin Fields 12 159 270 1870 7 10 73.2 No. 1 Trevor Lawrence 15 319 543 3.225 9 14 70.6 No. 2 Zach Wilson 11 187 330 2.013 7 11 67.9 *Minimum 40 attempts

Of the three third-round quarterbacks — Kyle Trask (No. 64, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Kellen Mond (No. 66, Minnesota Vikings), and Mills — only Mills has played this season. Mills landed the starting role when Tyrod Taylor injured his left hamstring in Week 2. Taylor struggled after returning from injured reserve and was on the bench for Mills into Week 13.

Lawrence, seen by some as a generational talent before being drafted by the Jaguars, found himself in a difficult situation with holes on the roster, playing for a head coach who was fired in Week 15. Lawrence has struggled at times and has thrown just one touchdown pass in his last eight games.

The second pick in the draft didn’t fare much better this season. Wilson’s best game of the year may have been in a win over the Jaguars on Sunday, when he had a season-high QBR of 92.4.

So far, Lance has only played significant snaps when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, but he could start against the Texans on Sunday if Garoppolo is out with a right thumb injury.

Jones looked like the best rookie quarterback yet, but he has thrown two interceptions in each of his past two games and had a passer rating of 31.4 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jones is 9-6 as a starter and is the only starting rookie quarterback with a winning record.

There have been only three games this season in which a rookie quarterback had a score of 130 or more. Mills has two (week 5 against the Patriots and week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers) and Jones has the other.

After the Texans’ 41-29 victory over the Chargers on Sunday, Culley said one of the challenges of working with starting quarterbacks is, “they don’t know what they don’t know.”

“It’s kind of hard,” Culley said. “You just bring them with you. You just let them know what the process is. It’s a step by step thing. It’s a long process. What eventually happens is that you don’t really get to know all the things that we talk to you about until you get on the field and experience it, because things go so much faster when you’re actually on the football field, rather than we talk about it. talking and watching it on video.

“[Mills has] did a really good job of taking what we’ve experienced at OTAs so far, and luckily for him he was able to play pretty early when we threw him in. He’s just progressed. I think all those things that we’ve been through in OTAs so far have been a big help to him.”

Culley said he’s seen Mills grow “greatly” in his decision-making, and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has been able to trust Mills more with the offense than he could at the start of the season.

While starting for Taylor before the veteran quarterback recovered from his left hamstring injury, Mills threw eight interceptions. He threw only one in his last four games.

Mills said he notices a difference in how he can “anticipate” pre-snap situations.

“Just as I’ve grown in this offense, I feel like I can make smarter decisions and not force football into tight windows and tight coverage,” Mills said.

And while fellow rookie Nico Collins said Mills is “still learning” and “still feeling comfortable,” the wide receiver also said he’s seen how “calm and composed” the quarterback is.

“He remains calm; he’s the same person even when he makes a bad game, good game,” Collins said. “He’s calm, sober, he’s humble. Davis, the sky is the limit for him. I want him to achieve it.”