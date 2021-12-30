No spectators for upcoming cricket, schoolboy football matches | News





Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has announced that no spectators will be admitted to any of the upcoming cricket or schoolboys football matches on the sports calendar. These include the white ball, one-day and T-20 international matches between the West Indies and Ireland, scheduled for January 8-16 at Sabina Park, and the semi-finals of Manning and daCosta Cup matches. Our multi-ministry and agency committee, involving the ministries of Local Government and Rural Development; Health and wellbeing; and Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports; and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, received entries from the Jamaica Cricket Association and the Inter-Secondary Schools Association, respectively, for a limited number of spectators to attend these games. Unfortunately, in light of the rising positivity and threat of the Omicron variant, it is not possible to fulfill this request. At this point, it’s just not practical to give the green light to public access to these games, McKenzie explained. However, there are other sporting events for which ISSA, the Jamaica Football Federation and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association have submitted comments, and we will be meeting with those bodies to consider those requests. As we continue to manage the pandemic and monitor the situation on a daily basis, I would like to commend the sports associations, and ISSA in particular, for the excellent management of its events and the consistent application of the COVID-19 protocols to the various competitions, he continued. McKenzie further said the government will be flexible as the situation changes as the role and impact of sport on social wellbeing, social development and on the local economies of communities is fully recognised. This administration will facilitate the return of spectator participation in sports in the safest possible way and in the shortest possible time.

