Sports
Twist on sport gives Ohio players central winter platform
Ed Carter and Franz Geiger were state-level college tennis players and college All-Americans, but the two New Albany residents quickly learned that race isn’t always a factor when it comes to platform tennis.
This game doesn’t reward speed, said Geiger, who plays for New Albany Country Club with Carter. A tennis shot that would be a winner is not here (one), especially against good players because they can play it off the screen.
“It’s a different sport that way. You have to use a lot more touch and creative shot design in a point. You have to make a point. In tennis you can often move a man and hit into an open space. Those courts are just harder to cover, here you need to communicate much more.
Played on a course about a third the size of a regular tennis court and with an aluminum surface, platform tennis has become a winter sport staple at seven country clubs in the region in recent decades.
Balls can be played outside the perimeter, meaning points can last much longer than traditional tennis and largely negate the element of power that benefits players who can blast the ball past an oversized opponent.
Platform tennis balls are made of rubber and contain no air, so the game can be played in almost all weather conditions. Heaters are placed under each lane to melt ice and snow as needed.
I’m just saying it’s a cross between tennis and racquetball because it’s on a court laid out the same way a tennis court is, even though it’s shrunk. You can play the ball off the wall just like racquetball, said John Lindaman, who has played for Worthington Hills Country Club since 2011. It gets addictive pretty quickly.
About 250 players from Brookside Golf and Country Club, Elysium Country Club, Lakes Golf and Country Club, New Albany, Scioto Country Club, Swim and Racquet Club and Worthington Hills make up the Central Ohio Platform Tennis Association. There are three levels of teams for experienced, intermediate and novice players.
The season starts at the beginning of November and lasts until the beginning of March.
Although the COPTA has been in existence since 2011, Worthington Hills has been playing platform tennis since the late 1970s. According to longtime club member Jerry Thompson, two courts with wood surfaces were built around 1978, but were rendered useless within five years due to warping.
New courses were built with aluminum surfaces and two more courses were added in the early 1990s.
Regulated courts measure 880 square feet 44 feet long and 20 feet wide compared to the 2106 square feet International Tennis Federation regulated courts.
Finesse will just kill (an opponent), said Scott Gerber, a Worthington Hills player and member of the COPTA board. There isn’t really a great shot. If you hit it and it goes across the screen, you lose the point. There isn’t that much power that comes into play. A well placed drop shot is a great way to finish off a point.
That’s a lesson Carter, a 1996 Columbus Academy graduate who placed second in Division II as a senior and three years later All-American in the first-team in the state of Arizona, said with a laugh that he’s still trying to learn.
It takes an adjustment. Theres a lot of guys playing this who don’t have the tennis background, Carter said. As long as they have hand-eye coordination, that can be an advantage because the strategy is a bit simpler in many ways (than traditional tennis).
Geiger was Class A/AA state runner-up in singles in 1984 as a senior at Ottawa Hills before playing in Michigan.
In fact, for the most part, everyone here is an old tennis player, said Worthington Hills player Lance Thompson. But they like that now.
@ThisWeekDave
Sources
2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/local/communities/2021/12/30/tennis-twist-on-sport-gives-central-ohio-players-winter-platform-worthington-new-albany/6489934001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]