Twist on sport gives Ohio players central winter platform

Ed Carter and Franz Geiger were state-level college tennis players and college All-Americans, but the two New Albany residents quickly learned that race isn’t always a factor when it comes to platform tennis.

This game doesn’t reward speed, said Geiger, who plays for New Albany Country Club with Carter. A tennis shot that would be a winner is not here (one), especially against good players because they can play it off the screen.

“It’s a different sport that way. You have to use a lot more touch and creative shot design in a point. You have to make a point. In tennis you can often move a man and hit into an open space. Those courts are just harder to cover, here you need to communicate much more.

Played on a course about a third the size of a regular tennis court and with an aluminum surface, platform tennis has become a winter sport staple at seven country clubs in the region in recent decades.

Balls can be played outside the perimeter, meaning points can last much longer than traditional tennis and largely negate the element of power that benefits players who can blast the ball past an oversized opponent.

Platform tennis balls are made of rubber and contain no air, so the game can be played in almost all weather conditions. Heaters are placed under each lane to melt ice and snow as needed.

I’m just saying it’s a cross between tennis and racquetball because it’s on a court laid out the same way a tennis court is, even though it’s shrunk. You can play the ball off the wall just like racquetball, said John Lindaman, who has played for Worthington Hills Country Club since 2011. It gets addictive pretty quickly.

About 250 players from Brookside Golf and Country Club, Elysium Country Club, Lakes Golf and Country Club, New Albany, Scioto Country Club, Swim and Racquet Club and Worthington Hills make up the Central Ohio Platform Tennis Association. There are three levels of teams for experienced, intermediate and novice players.

The season starts at the beginning of November and lasts until the beginning of March.

Although the COPTA has been in existence since 2011, Worthington Hills has been playing platform tennis since the late 1970s. According to longtime club member Jerry Thompson, two courts with wood surfaces were built around 1978, but were rendered useless within five years due to warping.

New courses were built with aluminum surfaces and two more courses were added in the early 1990s.

Regulated courts measure 880 square feet 44 feet long and 20 feet wide compared to the 2106 square feet International Tennis Federation regulated courts.

Finesse will just kill (an opponent), said Scott Gerber, a Worthington Hills player and member of the COPTA board. There isn’t really a great shot. If you hit it and it goes across the screen, you lose the point. There isn’t that much power that comes into play. A well placed drop shot is a great way to finish off a point.

That’s a lesson Carter, a 1996 Columbus Academy graduate who placed second in Division II as a senior and three years later All-American in the first-team in the state of Arizona, said with a laugh that he’s still trying to learn.

It takes an adjustment. Theres a lot of guys playing this who don’t have the tennis background, Carter said. As long as they have hand-eye coordination, that can be an advantage because the strategy is a bit simpler in many ways (than traditional tennis).

Geiger was Class A/AA state runner-up in singles in 1984 as a senior at Ottawa Hills before playing in Michigan.

In fact, for the most part, everyone here is an old tennis player, said Worthington Hills player Lance Thompson. But they like that now.

[email protected]

@ThisWeekDave