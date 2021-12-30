North Andover’s Yelsits a four year old loyal man for HPNA hockey | Sport

It wasn’t always easy for North Andovers Kat Yelsits on the ice.

When the then freshman was on the top lane for Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) varsity hockey three years ago, it was downright terrifying.

Playing Varsity as a freshman was stressful! said Yelsits. I was a freshman starter, surrounded by a bunch of talented players who were new to me. I struggled to fend off my negative thoughts and took criticism to heart. My freshman year was not my best year.

Fortunately, Yelsits quickly found her groove on the varsity level.

The senior forward from North Andover High is in her fourth season as a standout for HPNA. Shes scored twice in four games this winter.

The chance to get out on the ice again is extremely exciting, she said. Before the season, there was a lot of discussion about whether our high school season would continue (due to COVID), but thankfully it did. We still have to wear masks and go without changing rooms. But despite the limitations, I am so grateful to be able to skate with my teammates again.

In her career, Yelsits has scored 23 goals, while also excelling on defense. She was one of two HPNA players selected to All-MVC last winter and was selected to play in the Shriners Massachusetts All-Star Hockey Classic, before it was canceled due to COVID.

Kat is a two-year captain and four-year starter who has been great on and off the ice for us, said HPNA coach Gary Kane. She is a great player and child from a great family. One of her strengths is helping players deal with school and life stressors due to COVID.

Follow brother, look boys in the eye

Yelsits fell in love with hockey while following her brother, former North Andover High player and Eagle-Tribune Unsung Hero Jonathan Yelsits.

When we were young, Jon started playing youth hockey, she said. I went to all his games and aspired to play like him. A few years later, my parents gave me the equipment needed to play and so the journey began.

Yelsits proved himself early on playing for boys teams.

I played with boys for a few years, she said. I enjoyed playing with and against boys because people often said girls were not suitable for this sport, but I broke those societal norms.

When the boys’ program reached the checking level, my parents unsubscribed, even though I was up for the challenge of being checked. I got to play for the Panthers girls program then and many more programs after that.

HPNA standout

Yelsits scored her first varsity goal in her second game in high school, against eventual Division 1 champions Methuen/Tewksbury.

As a sophomore, Yelsits scored eight goals for an HPNA squad that finished 18-1-1 to win the MVC/DCL Division 1 title. She scored a career-high two goals three times, including twice last winter.

My main strengths are speed, loudness and a hard shot, she said. My speed has stayed with me ever since I learned to skate at Brooks School at the age of 5. My hard shot developed through lifting weights during high school. I have more confidence in my shot because of the amount of power I project onto the puck.

As for being vocal, that’s always been a great quality of mine. I truly believe that being loud is intimidating to others, but encouraging to your team. My goals for the rest of the winter are to stay healthy, score goals, win games and have fun.

