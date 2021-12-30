



21 photos that defined Egypt in 2021 Every year, the Egyptian Streets team looks back on the year through photos. This year started with a glimmer of hope that the pandemic will slowly come to an end, but it ended with more uncertainty. We can't quite predict what might happen in 2022, but there is a collective sense that despite everything, there will always be a story to remember, keep and share. Below is a collection of stories we shared in 2021: Nursing staff in a COVID-19 isolation hospital in Cairo with iftar and fasting during Ramadan An Egyptian family watches the historic Golden Parade of the Pharaohs over the Malek El Saleh Bridge in Cairo Radwa El-Behery, dubbed as the 'Hero of the Orchestra', stole the show at the Golden Parade Um Mario, the star of Feathers, the film that won the Grand Prix during Critics' Week in Cannes Iconic Egyptian actress Soheir El-Bably dies – her role as Mrs. Effat will remain in our hearts forever Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, visited Egypt for the first time in years Speaking of royals, Egypt's Mohamed Salah pictured alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton A feel-good story: Young Egyptians praised for their heroic rescue from fire in Damanhour Forever Is Now: Egypt's First Contemporary Art Exhibition at the Pyramids of Giza Attracting the world's attention: the photo of Egyptian table tennis player Ibrahim Hamadtou inspired the world for his perseverance and determination Our gold star: Feryal Abdelaziz wins Egypt's first gold since 2004 and the first gold won by an Egyptian woman Two beloved icons leave us: Samir Ghanem and Dalal Abdel Aziz Egyptian student and researcher Patrick Zaki reunites with his family and friends after nearly two years in prison The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization was inaugurated Egypt's former first lady, Jehan Sadat, dies, and Egypt's first military funeral was held for a former first lady Hedaya Malak was the first woman in Egypt's history to carry the flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, and also won Egypt's first medal! A worldwide sensation: Ever Given ship blocks Suez Canal Rural development shines in the spotlight: Egypt's Sisi launches 'Decent Life' initiative in Aswan Egypt reopened a 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes in a grand Luxor ceremony Rare snowfall in Alexandria, Egypt, marked the end of 2021 But we also lost a huge icon, an icon that has shaped Egypt's feminist history: Nawal El Saadawi The history of burning incense in Egypt

