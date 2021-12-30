NFL legend John Madden’s proudest moment as Raiders head coach came in this regular season game





John Madden coached in some of the most iconic games in NFL history, including the Immaculate Reception, the Sea of ​​Hands, the Ghost to the Post, and the Holy Roller. Madden also led the Raiders to the franchise’s first championship, beating the Vikings in Super Bowl XI. But Madden – who died Tuesday at age 85 – once said his proudest moment as the Raiders coach came in a game that has received little to no fanfare. In fact, before the game, many expected the Raiders to lose on purpose. On December 6, 1976, Madden’s team hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a game that had major playoff implications. Winning the Raiders would put the Steelers — who had beaten the Raiders in the last two AFC Championship Games — into the playoffs. If the Raiders lost, the Bengals would make the playoffs and take out the Steelers. “So the thought was, ‘They don’t want to play Pittsburgh, they want to play Cincinnati, so they’re going to lose,'” Madden recalled in an NFL Films documentary. “That’s the worst thing you can say about someone, that they lose on purpose. Just for the sake of organization, for the sake of football, for what’s good, you have to win.” Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

The Raiders followed their coach’s lead. In front of a nationally televised audience, the Raiders won a 35-20 game in a classic game between quarterbacks Ken Stabler and Ken Anderson. Stabler completed 80% of his throws and threw four touchdown passes. His two touchdown passes to Dave Casper gave Oakland a 21-13 lead at halftime. His 42-yard touchdown swell to Cliff Branch in the third quarter extended the Raiders’ lead, and his 7-yard strike on receiver Fred Biletnikoff put the game on ice. Throwing for 281 yards, Anderson threw three interceptions against Oakland’s shrewd secondary led by Willie Brown, Jack Tatum and George Atkinson. “We kept banging these guys,” recalls Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano. “The coach wanted them destroyed, and we did it to them.” The win was just one of 103 regular-season wins for Madden, whose career win rate (.759) is the highest in NFL history for any coach with 100 or more wins. But because of the situation and how his team played that night, that game was uniquely special to Madden. “We knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs and put Pittsburgh in it,” said Madden. “That Monday night game was the proudest game I’ve ever coached in my life.” The Raiders would eventually face the Steelers again in the AFC Championship Game. But this time, the Raiders came out in the top 24-7 to secure the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl berth. The ’76 Raiders concluded their 16-1 season with a 32-14 victory over the Vikings in Super Bowl XI. Madden’s offense set then-Super Bowl records for rushing yards (266) total yards (429). His defense forced three turnovers, including Brown’s game-clinching pick-six from Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton. “They can never take it from you,” Madden said of his Super Bowl win. “Maybe the fact that we chased it for so long made it bigger for us. It was the best feeling in the world. There’s nothing that can beat it.” Super Bowl XI ended with Madden being carried off the field by his players. And nearly three decades after his career-defining win, Madden joined many of his former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

