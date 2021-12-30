Anderson calls for England to focus on red ball cricket after Ashes debacle | Ash 2021-22

Jimmy Anderson wants English cricket to row back on its aggressive recent push towards white ball formats in recent years and has insisted it is now up to the senior players to lift a test squad that is currently flat after his humiliation in Ashes.

A journey that began with Anderson believing his latest tour of Australia could replace memories of the 4-0 loss in 2017-18 has now moved to a zombie state, with England trailing 3-0 and the two tests remaining in Sydney and Hobart now a case of playing for pride and World Test Championship points.

Chris Silverwood, a head coach few would expect to remain in place after an error-ridden tour, will miss the first of these as he goes into isolation due to a positive Covid case in his family, while three members of his support staff Jon Lewis (seam bowling), Jeetan Patel (spider) and Darren Veness (fitness) have the virus.

In addition to a lack of slingers in the nets, an outbreak that has also infected three family members is the latest headache for a squad that has trailed 3-0 and has sparked a flare of opinion over English crickets’ priorities.

Speaking in training on Thursday, Anderson initially emphasized the need for ghosts in the camp not to dwell on the wider issues with two more tests, only for the 39-year-old to then decide he had something of wanted to get his chest.

What I’m saying is that I think there’s been a lot of pressure on white-ball cricket since the 2015 World Cup, Anderson said. [a better] balance between red and white ball cricket is there, in the future. At the moment, it tilted a bit in the direction of a white ball. And that has been the case in recent years.

If you look at our performance in Test cricket over the years, they have been quite inconsistent. So from that point of view, hopefully we can restore that balance a little bit.

When asked if the level of County Championship cricket has dropped over his 20-year professional career, Anderson replied: There’s a bit more cricket now, I think. There are more competitions to think about. I think the only thing for me is that the wickets may not be as good as they used to be. You will now see many more result fields in county cricket. So maybe, in the bigger picture, that’s something we can think about in the future.

One would hope that the words of England’s record Test wicket-taker now up to 639 casualties after the spotless four for 33 at the MCG which turned out to be in vain would resonate higher at the England and Wales Cricket Board, including Captain Joe Root calling for a reset in red-ball cricket in the wake of defeat.

However, the leadership of the governing bodies is currently in flux, with headhunters being sent to fill the currently vacant role of chairman and chief executive in Tom Harrison, who chaired for the past five years and may leave after the end of the fiscal year when a bonus pot of 2.1 million will be raised and distributed by senior executives.

Jimmy Anderson in action during the third Ashes Test. Photo: Dave Hewison/Speed ​​Media/Rex/Shutterstock

The national schedule for the coming summers is currently being drafted and a third round of the County Championship could take place in the middle of the summer after last season’s shemozzle. But with the Hundred in place, and no men’s cricket competition to have given way, first-class cricket will still largely receive second-class treatment.

Fresh leadership at the top can’t come soon enough, though Root will likely stay on as Test Team captain for now due to scarce alternatives. Everyone thinks highly of him, Anderson said. Not just as a guy, but also as a cricketer and captain. So yes, hopefully he continues.

We knew that we’ve had so much great support around the world that people would get up in the middle of the night to watch and regret that they weren’t performing for those people and giving them what they wanted to see.

When asked about motivation now, Anderson added: The guys are pretty flat at the moment if I’m being brutally honest. It can be difficult, especially for men experiencing the Ashes for the first time. That’s where the older players come in. We need to gather, make sure everyone is in a good place and has enough headroom to compete.

I know I said it last time, but I’d be very surprised if I was here four years from now. Of course I didn’t want to [the 4-0 defeat in 2017-18] to be my last memory of Australia so I came back here and this will be it. We just haven’t been to the races. We now have two games to do something about that.