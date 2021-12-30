Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL Schedule, TV Channels for Week 17





During weeks 15 and 16, there was once NFL football on eight out of ten days. Now fans get a chance to recharge, as there’s no “Thursday Night Football” in Week 17. The NFL usually stops hosting Thursday night games late in the season to prevent teams from getting significantly short rests during the final weeks of the playoff push. As a result, there will be no Thursday game in Week 17 or Week 18. There will also be no Thursday game in the playoffs, so that means “Thursday Night Football” will be played for the 2021 NFL season. Nearly all NFL football takes place on Sundays for the remainder of the regular season. Postseason will be played on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday, but for now there are no more Thursday games in the cards. Here’s everything you need to know about “TNF” in Week 17 and what to watch when the program is ready for 2021. LAKE:Watch NFL Week 17 games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) Is there a ‘ThursdayNight Football’ game tonight? No, there will be no “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday, December 30. In fact, there won’t be any “Thursday Night Football” like the 49ers-Titans game on December for the rest of the season. 23 was the last Thursday game of the year. The NFL hosts games on Thursday nights from Weeks 1 through 16, but doesn’t host games on the day of the last two weeks of the year to prevent playoff participants from playing on a short week with a halftime disadvantage. Games are usually played on Sundays during the last two weeks of the season, with a solitary “Monday Night Football” game providing respite for NFL fans looking for more primetime games in Week 17. “Thursday Night Football” returns to action as usual in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. There will be a Thursday Night game, the NFL’s season opener, in Week 1, but that was a “Sunday Night Football” in the past— contest. So technically, the program won’t return until week 2 of the 2022 season, but there will be Thursday football from week 1. RIVERA: Fans point out hidden image in Browns logo NFL Schedule Week 17 Game kick-off time TV channel Eagles at Washington Football Team 13:00 ET Fox Panthers at Saints 13:00 ET Fox Buccaneers at Jets 13:00 ET Fox Dolphins at Titans 13:00 ET CBS Jaguars at Patriots 13:00 ET CBS Raiders at Colts 13:00 ET CBS Chiefs at Bengals 13:00 ET CBS Giants at bears 13:00 ET CBS Falcons at Bills 13:00 ET Fox Cardinals at Cowboys 13:00 ET Fox Texans at 49ers 16:05 ET CBS Broncos at Chargers 16:05 ET CBS Rams at Ravens 16:25 ET Fox Lions at Seahawks 16:25 ET Fox Vikings at Packers 20:20 ET NBC Game kick-off time TV channel Browns at Steelers 20:15 ET ESPN MORE: Ranking of the NFL’s Four Major TDs in Week 16 Sports on TV today There may be no professional football on Thursday nights, but there is a big college football game. Pitt and Michigan State face each other in a battle of top-12 teams in the Peach Bowl. Neither Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett nor Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker play in the game, but it should still be a good battle between some well-coached, pro-style teams. Here’s a look at what you can watch during the timeslot normally occupied by ‘Thursday Night Football’. NCAAF : Pitt vs. Michigan State (7 p.m., ESPN)

: Pitt vs. Michigan State (7 p.m., ESPN) NCAAM : UCF vs. Michigan (7:00 p.m., ESPN2)

: UCF vs. Michigan (7:00 p.m., ESPN2) There are alsofour NBA gameson Thursday nights and two are broadcast on NBA TV. They are the nets vs. 76ers (7:00 p.m. ET)and nuggets vs. Warriors (9:30 p.m. ET)spell.

