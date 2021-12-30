“Novak Djokovic did not finish the rehabilitation and …”, says former ATP trump





Novak Djokovic has matched Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam rankings thanks to his formidable 2021. The Serbian star has won three majors this year, as well as being close to the legendary ‘Calendar Grand Slam’ Had he been victorious at the US Open, the world No. 1 after Rod Laver would have become the second man in the Open Era to have won all four Grand Slams in the same season. His dream shattered against Daniil Medvedev, who played a perfect match in New York and won his first Grand Slam career. The 34-year-old Belgrade redeemed himself by winning his 37th Masters 1000 and finishing the year at the top of the ATP rankings for the seventh time ever. It is not yet clear whether or not Nole will compete in the 2022 Australian Open, thanks to the well-known vaccination problem. Djokovic has triumphed nine times at Melbourne Park and has also won in the last three editions. In a lengthy interview with “Express Sport”, Radek Stepanek analyzed Novak’s prospects in detail. Stepanek on Novak Djokovic “It’s incredible and what he (Novak Djokovic) wants to achieve to become the best of all time, I think it’s going to happen next year,” said Stepanek. Stepanek believes Djokovic will leave no stone unturned in his efforts to take the lead in the Grand Slam race and then maintain his position at the top. “He changes the history books in pretty much every Slam, so I think he would want to be the Grand Slam stats there alone,” Stepanek added. During the interview, Radek Stepanek shed some light on Novak Djokovic’s injury issues in 2017-18, when he was part of the Serbian coaching team. “It was seven very interesting months because he was going through a difficult period in his career and life because he injured his elbow,” said Stepanek. “During that period he didn’t play any tournament where he was healthy so we always had to compromise and suddenly he had surgery on his elbow and started playing very early,” Stepanek added. “He didn’t finish the rehabilitation and he rushed it a lot and it took seven months.” World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently shared an unfortunate announcement. He will not be featured in the 2022 ATP Cup. Instead, he spent time in Belgrade during the festive Christmas season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Novak_Djokovic/106932/-novak-djokovic-didn-t-finish-the-rehab-and-says-former-atp-ace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos