Paralyzed hockey player Jack Jablonski thinks he can walk again

There’s really no way to explain it.

A decade after an illegal check from behind during a high school hockey game in Minnesota sent Jack Jablonski headfirst into the boards, severing his spinal cord and leaving him paralyzed, Jablonski still feels like he skates wear.

He knows he’s not really wearing them. He knows he spends most of the time in a motorized wheelchair, using one little finger to type and produce content for the Kings website he basically runs, or to operate the devices he uses to conduct sharp interviews. to take for main stories and for a new web series called Tradin Jabs.

Jack Jablonski (13) competes in a hockey game before becoming paralyzed. (Courtesy of Jack Jablonski)

But playing hockey was so much a part of who he was that his mind tells him that his skates are laced to his feet and ready to carry him away, allowing him to preserve a small part of his old life while pushing the boundaries of the world. new shifts. life that began when he fell on a terrible heap on the ice on December 30, 2011.

It’s so weird. That’s the last feeling my feet had. When I really think about it, it still feels that way. They’re just locked in those boots and still have the blades on, he said.

But regardless of whether you can see your toes or not, that’s just the feeling I last remembered and it’s still with me to this day. Hopefully I can feel that in true form again.

Jablonski, 26, is approaching the 10-year anniversary of his accident with deep appreciation for those who have helped him this far and infinite hope that he will regain enough function in his limbs to reduce his now complete reliance on a caregiver. He doesn’t know when that will happen or what forms the gains will take, but he’s confident that ongoing research will open up new horizons for him and others living with devastating spinal cord injuries.

I do believe I will walk, he said, and I hope to be able to skate one day.

Jablonski planned to spend the anniversary of his accident with his family in his hometown of Minneapolis. They’ll be watching hockey on TV, of course, and he wants the day to be a celebration instead of a sham party. He suppresses the pessimism that sometimes permeates his thinking, as happened when the COVID-19 shutdown became an agony of isolation and uncertainty. His accident had taken hockey away from him and then the pandemic took hockey away from television and most other sports, leaving him with no games to write about or watch. He copes best when he’s busy and had little to keep him occupied.

Jack Jablonski has worked to raise money for: (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

When you’re alone, your mind wanders and tends to go to a pretty dark place because of the past and the what-ifs and reality of my situation, said Jablonski, who showed the USC on a Swim with Mike scholarship for physically challenged athletes and began working for the Kings as an intern before graduating in 2019.

I unfortunately went down the rabbit hole a few times here and there, but luckily I couldn’t fall into too deep a rut.

Now that the sport is back and he has more professional responsibilities, he hopes to prepare him for a career in hockey operations and paralysis research that offers promising results, he is confidently looking ahead.

We’re making medical progress, he said, and whether it’s two years, five years, 10 years, 15 years, I’m in it for the long haul. I believe that the way things are going in the field of research and how fast they are developing in the 10 years I’ve been in this world, I think especially people’s lives will improve dramatically with paralysis in the coming years. But all in all, I believe we have the cure for paralysis or at most a chance for people like me to get back on their feet.

Jack Jablonski, left, and his brother Max are sitting together in an arena. (Courtesy of Jack Jablonski)

He helps make that possible by raising money for research. The Jack Jablonski BEL13VE in Miracles Foundation 13 was his uniform number with Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School is led by a board of more than 20 members and carefully chooses which organizations it will support from the proceeds from its three annual events.

He is also participating in a clinical trial led by Dr. V. Reggie Edgerton, who heads a neuromuscular research lab at UCLA. Edgerton also launched SpineX, a company that uses electrical stimulation devices to stimulate the spinal cord and relieve a variety of conditions. For a USC man, I’m willing to part with the rivalry and work together, Jablonski joked.

He hasn’t taken part in the study regularly, but his initial assessment was encouraging: Stimulating the muscles through electrodes placed on his skin gave him a sense of more control in his hand. I was able to pour some water with a glass, which I haven’t been able to do in 10 years, he said.

One of the things that keeps you optimistic is that all the people we’ve seen doing this study so far have had positive results in one way or another, so we know the pilot study is working for those who participate in it, which is clearly a boost to my confidence to be a part of it, to go into it. This could affect thousands if not millions of people if this can continue to prove that it works in some way. The most important thing is to improve the quality of life of people with paralysis. I don’t think people realize the seriousness of living with paralysis unless they have it, they live with someone who has it, or they are close to someone who has it.

Jablonski goes to therapy three times a week. Twice a week he is strapped into a standing frame and walks on a treadmill. To stay in shape for when those medical trials and advancements come, to stay ready for the future, he said.

His spine was broken, but his spirit is admirably whole. If you had asked me 10 years ago when I was in a hospital bed after my injury, where would I be in 10 years, I don’t think I could have imagined a better place for me, he said. I don’t think I could have imagined a better outcome from where I am now.