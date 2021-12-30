2021 one of the best years in Indian cricket





IMAGE: KL Rahul was named man of the match for his century in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa on Thursday, in Centurion. Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images From a nearly impossible win over the Gabba with a second-rate side to toppling an hapless South Africa in their own backyard, 2021 could easily go down in the annals as ‘one of the greatest in Indian cricket’, opener KL Rahul claimed Thursday after his side had broken through Fort Centurion. Between the start and the end of the year, India also recorded creditable Test wins against England at Lord’s and The Oval. Rahul was an architect more than once in all these landmark victories. He had scored a hundred in India’s famous win at Lord’s. After setting the tone with his first hundred innings, the stand-in vice captain for the South African series summed up the year after India became the first Asian country to win a test at the Supersport Park in Centurion. “It’s been a super special year for team India. The kind of performance we got this year was really special. I think it will go down in history as one of the best years in Indian cricket history,” Rahul said after the crushing 113-win run against South Africa in the first Test. “It took a lot of hard work and discipline. We worked very hard as a team for a few years,” Rahul added. The great atmosphere in the locker room also contributed to a great performance, not to mention the preparation part, said Rahul. “Yes, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great at the moment. It’s a great test win. Not a single Asian team has come here and won in Centurion and (it speaks of) kind of work we’ve put in the last two weeks on this test match. “We worked really hard as a team and we really had a lot of fun in training and practice,” said the senior opener. Rahul called it a complete team effort that set the tone in the first game of the series. “To go out in the first game of the series and put in such a performance that is a complete team effort makes us happy. “We can enjoy this victory for a day and get back to training and focus on the next test match,” said Rahul. The second test will start in Johannesburg, from January 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/sa-tour-kl-rahul-2021-one-of-the-greatest-years-in-indian-cricket/20211230.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos