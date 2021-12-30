Top hockey stories of 2021

Pro Hockey Talk looks back on the hockey year. We bring you the best NHL goals, saves, stories, players and more as we remember 2021.

Kyle Beach reveals herself as John Doe

During an October interview with TSN, Beach, the number 11 overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, identified himself as one of Brad Aldrich’s alleged victims of sexual assault a day after the Blackhawks’ internal investigation was released.

The Jenner & Block report led to the resignation of Stan Bowman as general manager of the Blackhawks and Joel Quenneville as head coach of the Panthers.

Earlier this month, the team and Beach reached a confidential settlement after meeting with a mediator.

COVID-19 continues to affect NHL

This year kicked off with the 2020-21 NHL season dropping the puck in mid-January for a 56-game sprint to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with interdivision play (plus a minor reshuffle with an all-Canadian division). There were a number of postponed matches, including an outbreak taking the Canucks almost a month of ice.

But the league made it through and became champions in early July.

While the NHL attempted to return to a normal October-June schedule, the 2021-22 season will begin in mid-October with plans to end the regular season in late April. But the ommicron COVID-19 variant has disrupted the schedule. Eighty games have been postponed this season alone, and while the league plans to make up for those games in February, there’s no guarantee that number won’t continue to climb.

Those February dates are free because the NHL will not send players to compete in the Beijing Olympics. As part of the 2020 CBA, the league promised the NHLPA that it would try to strike a deal with the IOC and IIHF. An agreement was reached, but the disruption to the regular season with the large number of games postponed made it clear to everyone that dreams of a gold medal would have to wait at least another four years.

The Tragic Death of Matss Kivlenieks, Jimmy Hayes

Kivlenieks, 24, came into his own as a goalkeeper when a July 4 fireworks accident at the home of Blue Jackets goalkeeper coach Manny Legace ended in tragedy.

An autopsy said Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast while in a hot tub. Co-goalkeeper and compatriot of Columbus Elvis Merzlikins revealed that Kivlenieks saved his then-pregnant wife, Aleksandra, from the brunt of the blast. Merzlikins has since honored his little brother with a special mask for this season and by naming his newborn son Knox Matss Merzlikins.

The hockey world suffered another tragedy in August when former NHLer Jimmy Hayes was found dead at his Massachusetts home. A toxicology report at the 31-year-old revealed that fentanyl and cocaine had been found in his system.

Lightning makes it back-to-back Stanley Cups

For the second time since the Red Wings 1997-98, an NHL team won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. Four years after the Penguins won two in a row, the Lightning solidified their place in hockey history by beating the Canadiens in five games.

The celebrations started on the ice of the AMALIE Arena and continued through the press conferences, Thanks Nikita Kucherov, and through the Stanley Cup boat parade.

Jack Eichel saga ends with trade to Golden Knights

It took a while, and after a dispute over the treatment of his neck injury, the Sabers finally parted ways with Jack Eichel. Buffalo was unwilling to allow Eichel to undergo his preferred artificial disc replacement surgery, and after an agreement could not be reached, it was clear his time with the franchise was over.

Days after the trade, Eichel had surgery and could be ready to return to the ice for the Golden Knights sometime in the second half of the season.

Boston Pride Wins 2021 NWHL Isobel Cup

The six-team NWHL attempted to complete a two-week season with all games played in Lake Placid, New York. Two teams were forced to withdraw and the league interrupted the season in early February due to COVID-19 issues.

Play resumed weeks later with the four-team Isobel Cup playoffs, with Pride coming out on top over the Minnesota Whitecaps.

The win made Pride the first NWHL team ever to win the Isobel Cup twice.

NWHL turns into Premier Hockey Federation

As the NWHL entered its seventh season, changes were in order. The league was renamed the Premier Hockey Federation, welcomed private ownership and removed gender from the title.

We felt it was time to let our players be defined by their talent and skills, PHF Commissioner Tyler Tummia told the Associated Press. It’s not like they’re phenomenally feminine. You are just phenomenal.

Seattle Kraken Becomes NHL’s 32nd Team

The NHL welcomed its 32nd team at the start of the 2021-22 season when the Kraken arrived on the scene. After a flying fish Expansion Draft, the team finally debuted in October with a 4-3 loss to the NHL’s last expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Two weeks later, the Kraken Climate Pledge Arena opened with a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and while they struggled in their inaugural year, it’s clear how much the market was missing NHL hockey.

Outdoor hockey full of events at Lake Tahoe

It was one of the most picturesque environments in the history of NHL outdoor games. The 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course featured Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains in the background.

Hockey was, well, full of obstacles. The Avalanche and Golden Knights played the first game, which had to be postponed to midnight Eastern time after the opening period due to ice problems. Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Philadelphia Flyers game went a little smoother after the start time was pushed back. David pastrnaks hat-trick helped the Bruins close out an interesting weekend for the league in Lake Tahoe.

Henrik Lundqvist retires

The future Hall of Famer was forced to sit out the 2020 NHL season due to a heart condition. Lundqvist was never allowed to play for the Capitals but planned to return for 2021-22 and play again. Sadly, that never happened when he announced his retirement in August, ending a 15-year NHL career. He finished his career with a 459-310-96 regular season record, along with a 0.918 save percentage and 64 shutouts.

Next stop: Hockey Hall of Fame?

Canadiens use first round pick on Logan Mailloux

After telling NHL teams not to select him in the 2021 NHL drawing following news that he had been convicted in Sweden a year earlier for taking and distributing a photo of a woman who engaged in a sexual act without her consent, the Canadiens used their first round to select Logan Mailloux. That immediately led to a backlash. The team defended the choice and released a statement on the night of design that they made a commitment to accompany Logan on his journey by providing him with the tools to mature and the necessary support to guide him in his development.

The Canadiens announced that Mailloux would not be attending rookie camp or their main training camp and he was later suspended from the Ontario Hockey League, where he played two seasons with the London Knights. He will be eligible for reinstatement in the OHL from January 1, 2022.

Mario Lemieux, Ron Burkle Sell Majority Shares of Penguins

Fenway Sports Sports completed its reported $900 million sale in December, adding another high-profile sports property. FSG can now include the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC and the Penguins in its portfolio.

Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will still have minor ownership interests, but their full control of the franchise is over after a 22-year stint with three Stanley Cups and the construction of the PPG Paints Arena in 2010.

Alex Ovechkin continues to haunt Wayne Gretzky

As of Wednesday, Ovechkin is 142 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894. Over 31 games this season, the Capitals captain is second in the league with 22 goals and shows no signs of slowing down.

Islanders say goodbye to Nassau Coliseum, open UBS Arena

After calling the Nassau Coliseum home for most of the past 40 years, the islanders finally said goodbye to their old barn and moved into the $1.1 billion UBS Arena in November. Their last game at the Coliseum was Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, which ended with: Anthony Beauvilliers overtime target. They opened the new barn with a seven-game home loss streak, which they eventually broke with a win over New Jersey on December 11.

Sabers winless streak lasts 18 games

It was brutal. They fired a coach in between, but the scoreless streak finally ended on March 3 with a 6-1 victory over the Flyers. Buffalo went 0-15-3 and avoided becoming just the second team in NHL history to ever play 16 games in one month without winning one. The win over Philadelphia was their first win over a team that was not New Jersey since January 26.

NHL continues after Tim Peelafterhot microphone incident

After he was caught on a hot mic saying he wanted an early penalty against Nashville, referee Tim Peel was kicked out of the game and was unable to work on another NHL game. He was due to retire in April after having played more than 1,000 games.

Patrick Marleau sets record number of NHL games played

On April 19, the Sharks forward played in his 1,768th NHL game, passing Gordie Howe for the NHL record in regular-season games. How had held the record since November 1961.

While he Mr. Hockey chased, Marleau also made another impressive run. Between April 2009 and May 2021, he played 910 NHL games in a row. That streak is currently the fifth longest in league history, 54 games away from all-time leader Doug Jarvis.

The then 41-year-old Marleau played for three teams San Jose, Toronto and Pittsburgh during his NHL career. He currently remains unsigned and has not announced his retirement from hockey.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.