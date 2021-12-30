Sports
Developers share record VR player and sales numbers at Christmas
Several developers have indicated that Christmas 2021 was a big moment for the VR industry and Meta’s Quest 2 headset.
In recent years, the Christmas season has become an increasingly significant milestone of growth for virtual reality and VR developers, especially in the post-2019 Quest era. However, this year looks set to be the biggest Christmas for VR yet, with developers providing stats. parts pointing to the biggest day of growth yet.
Famously, Meta itself does not release Quest headset sales figures at Christmas or any other time of the year. This means we should try to roughly estimate the size of the Quest installation base based on several other unofficial data points. This week’s developer tweets are a good example of that.
This really sends shivers down my spine. I hope Facebook won’t own everything, but they have an undisputed edge. https://t.co/aWXvk3yWJI
— Eric Florenzano (@ericflo) December 25, 2021
The Oculus app, which requires new users to set up a headset, skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Apple App Store charts over Christmas, beating popular and nearly ubiquitous social media apps TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. If the Oculus app chart position indicates a strong introduction of new headsets, then the app sales and player base growth show that those new owners were also eager to participate in VR experiences.
Wanted to add something @REC Room songs for all VR excitement
—–
We have seen more than 1 million VR players log into Rec Room since Christmas Day. It took us about 60 hours to reach that number
— Shawn (@ShawnRecRoom) December 27, 2021
Social VR experience Rec Room (which is available for free on VR and non-VR platforms and consistently tops the Oculus Store charts) saw record numbers over Christmas, with more than 1 million VR players spending 60 hours on the platform sign up period. This is a huge growth, it was only earlier this year that Rec Room reached the same milestone (1 million VR players log in) over a whole month. The company is currently recruiting for over 60 positions.
This spike in Christmas sales is insane! Lots of new people jumped into VR!
Yesterday’s sales were unprecedented for @HandPhysicsLab, not even launch day comes close!
So happy to see so many new people playing and enjoying it! pic.twitter.com/bn3TOdruKL
— Dennys Kuhnert (@DennysKuhnert) December 26, 2021
Hand Physics Lab developer Dennys Kuhnert said the app’s sales on Christmas Day were “unprecedented.” He also shared an unlabeled sales chart for Hand Physics Lab, which showed a massive upward spike that appears to be about double the previous high of sale on the app’s launch day.
That Christmas peak is real!! Happy Oculus Quest 2 Day!
For reference, yesterday was our best selling day ever and today is already 30% bigger and the better half is yet to come!
Green line is last year’s hourly sales.#VR pic.twitter.com/aieLob9LHI
— Ryan Engle (@rengle820) December 25, 2021
A Golf+ developer commented that they should “scaling up to manage the CCUs [concurrently connected users]” on Christmas Day. Another Golf+ developer noted that sales during the 2021 Christmas season were significantly higher than 2020, with December 24, 2021 fleetingly becoming the game’s “best sales day ever”, only to become immediate (and significant) the following day at Christmas surpassed.
Twitter user @henrilatr UploadVR Editor-in-Chief Ian Hamilton pointed out that Eleven has experienced Table Tennis a big spike in online players on Christmas Day, going from peaks of about 800 players on December 21 and 24 to new peaks of 1800+ players on Christmas Day. These new peaks have been roughly stable since Christmas through December 28.
Just checked the sales chart for: @locodojogame on Oculus Quest 2 yesterday
– Sam W[)-)(@vr_sam)[)-)(@vr_sam)[)-)(@vr_sam)[)-)(@vr_sam)December 26, 2021
Sam Watts, a developer at Make Real VR, commented that he was pleased with the earnings chart for Loco Dojo Unleashed on Christmas Day, sharing an unlabeled chart with a line that skyrockets in a similar fashion to the apps above.
absolutely crazy Christmas weekend for gorilla tag. reached 344k unique users today and peaked at just over 26k concurrent users
— LemmingVR (@LemmingVR) December 27, 2021
Developer of the popular multiplayer game Gorilla Tag also indicated massive player numbers, citing an “absolutely insane” 344,000 unique users (and a peak of 26,000 concurrent users) over the Christmas weekend. It’s also worthless that Gorilla Tag isn’t even available on the Oculus Store for Quest 2, it’s listed on App Lab, meaning new users on that platform should have found or searched for a link to the app somewhere online. Quest 2 users wouldn’t have been organically led to the app in VR like the other apps mentioned above, making this a pretty significant achievement even if you factor in PC VR players as the game is also sold on Steam. .
This is probably just a small snapshot of what has been one of the most profitable and massive growth periods in VR history. Many of the above apps are available on multiple VR platforms, including Quest 2, PC VR, and PSVR. However, it’s clear that even if some growth is driven by the latter two platforms, Meta’s Quest 2 will likely drive most of this insane growth. Anecdotally, more people than ever are sharing videos of new users (of all demographics, but especially younger kids) unpack and play with new Quest 2 headsets this Christmas.
Sources
2/ https://uploadvr.com/vr-player-sales-numbers-christmas-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]