Developers share record VR player and sales numbers at Christmas

Several developers have indicated that Christmas 2021 was a big moment for the VR industry and Meta’s Quest 2 headset.

In recent years, the Christmas season has become an increasingly significant milestone of growth for virtual reality and VR developers, especially in the post-2019 Quest era. However, this year looks set to be the biggest Christmas for VR yet, with developers providing stats. parts pointing to the biggest day of growth yet.

Famously, Meta itself does not release Quest headset sales figures at Christmas or any other time of the year. This means we should try to roughly estimate the size of the Quest installation base based on several other unofficial data points. This week’s developer tweets are a good example of that.

The Oculus app, which requires new users to set up a headset, skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Apple App Store charts over Christmas, beating popular and nearly ubiquitous social media apps TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. If the Oculus app chart position indicates a strong introduction of new headsets, then the app sales and player base growth show that those new owners were also eager to participate in VR experiences.

We have seen more than 1 million VR players log into Rec Room since Christmas Day. It took us about 60 hours to reach that number — Shawn (@ShawnRecRoom) December 27, 2021

Social VR experience Rec Room (which is available for free on VR and non-VR platforms and consistently tops the Oculus Store charts) saw record numbers over Christmas, with more than 1 million VR players spending 60 hours on the platform sign up period. This is a huge growth, it was only earlier this year that Rec Room reached the same milestone (1 million VR players log in) over a whole month. The company is currently recruiting for over 60 positions.

This spike in Christmas sales is insane! Lots of new people jumped into VR! Yesterday’s sales were unprecedented for @HandPhysicsLab, not even launch day comes close! So happy to see so many new people playing and enjoying it! pic.twitter.com/bn3TOdruKL — Dennys Kuhnert (@DennysKuhnert) December 26, 2021

Hand Physics Lab developer Dennys Kuhnert said the app’s sales on Christmas Day were “unprecedented.” He also shared an unlabeled sales chart for Hand Physics Lab, which showed a massive upward spike that appears to be about double the previous high of sale on the app’s launch day.

That Christmas peak is real!! Happy Oculus Quest 2 Day! For reference, yesterday was our best selling day ever and today is already 30% bigger and the better half is yet to come! Green line is last year’s hourly sales.#VR pic.twitter.com/aieLob9LHI — Ryan Engle (@rengle820) December 25, 2021

A Golf+ developer commented that they should “scaling up to manage the CCUs [concurrently connected users]” on Christmas Day. Another Golf+ developer noted that sales during the 2021 Christmas season were significantly higher than 2020, with December 24, 2021 fleetingly becoming the game’s “best sales day ever”, only to become immediate (and significant) the following day at Christmas surpassed.

Twitter user @henrilatr UploadVR Editor-in-Chief Ian Hamilton pointed out that Eleven has experienced Table Tennis a big spike in online players on Christmas Day, going from peaks of about 800 players on December 21 and 24 to new peaks of 1800+ players on Christmas Day. These new peaks have been roughly stable since Christmas through December 28.

Just checked the sales chart for: @locodojogame on Oculus Quest 2 yesterday – Sam W[)-)(@vr_sam)[)-)(@vr_sam)[)-)(@vr_sam)[)-)(@vr_sam)December 26, 2021

Sam Watts, a developer at Make Real VR, commented that he was pleased with the earnings chart for Loco Dojo Unleashed on Christmas Day, sharing an unlabeled chart with a line that skyrockets in a similar fashion to the apps above.

absolutely crazy Christmas weekend for gorilla tag. reached 344k unique users today and peaked at just over 26k concurrent users — LemmingVR (@LemmingVR) December 27, 2021

Developer of the popular multiplayer game Gorilla Tag also indicated massive player numbers, citing an “absolutely insane” 344,000 unique users (and a peak of 26,000 concurrent users) over the Christmas weekend. It’s also worthless that Gorilla Tag isn’t even available on the Oculus Store for Quest 2, it’s listed on App Lab, meaning new users on that platform should have found or searched for a link to the app somewhere online. Quest 2 users wouldn’t have been organically led to the app in VR like the other apps mentioned above, making this a pretty significant achievement even if you factor in PC VR players as the game is also sold on Steam. .

This is probably just a small snapshot of what has been one of the most profitable and massive growth periods in VR history. Many of the above apps are available on multiple VR platforms, including Quest 2, PC VR, and PSVR. However, it’s clear that even if some growth is driven by the latter two platforms, Meta’s Quest 2 will likely drive most of this insane growth. Anecdotally, more people than ever are sharing videos of new users (of all demographics, but especially younger kids) unpack and play with new Quest 2 headsets this Christmas.