India’s best-ever test cricket team moves closer to historic win in South Africa

India easily won the first test. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images



There’s been quite a bit of hype, rightly so, about Australia’s red-hot bowlers humiliating a wretched England to claim the Ashes.

It may have gotten less attention – the overhyped Ashes is in the spotlight even above mighty India – but India’s irresistible attack was just as effective, and they got one step closer to the history books with a crushing 113-run victory over South Africa in the first trial.

Let’s be clear – this is not a great South African team. In fact, it may well be their weakest test team since their takeover in 1992. The Proteas have arguably been the most consistent test team over the past three decades – not dealing with sharp dips that occasionally plague Australia and England – but they are losing there’s a bunch of them – timers over the years have led to them being a team in transition.

Their particularly thin batting order – such a tough nut to crack over the years – hides for nothing against this brilliant Indian attack, which was relentless in bowler-friendly conditions at Centurion.

India’s attack dominated South Africa. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAAN … [+] KOTZE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



South Africa could only amass scores of 197 and 174 in their favorite terrain as the Indian seamen exploited the conditions of imminent bouncing up and down to perfection as they got closer to a historic first-ever series win in South Africa came.

“The way these guys bowl together is something that characterizes our team to get results in situations that seem difficult,” said India captain Virat Kohli after the match. “Huge credit to them not only for this test match but also where Indian test cricket has been for the last 4-5 years.”

Guided by unnerving accuracy from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, South Africa had no chance of ever getting away and they simply don’t have the mental strength of yesteryear to wear out bowlers.

The masterful duo combined 13 wickets and claimed scalps in key moments as South Africa tried to fight back. They were so dominant that veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was barely needed, though he ended up taking a few wickets at the end as India watched their final frontier.

What made the feat even more memorable was that India essentially won the test three-and-a-half days after day two was washed out and Bumrah also spent time off the ground on day three due to an ankle injury.

Perhaps predictably on a difficult field and against quality South African quicks, their strikes were patchy, but a century on opening day by KL Rahul was essentially the difference.

In what is becoming more and more common these days, India did not have to rely on Kohli whose centenary drought in international cricket has now stretched two calendar years after making scores of 35 and 18.

Virat Kohli was a happy skipper. (Photo by CHRISTIAAN KOTZE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



This bald streak remains a mystery, although you suspect it will make up for lost time when his hoodoo ends as the greats tend to do. After a period of tumult off the field, including sparring with his governing body after being dumped from the ODI captain, Kohli has at least some cheers, but he will be determined that India will be ruthless and finish the job at Wanderers – a happy hunting ground for them.

Returning to Johannesburg should bring back fond memories for Kohlis men who famously won there four years ago to start their best spell of Test cricket ever.

It’s been a year since India was number 1 even though they fell short in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. They started 2021 with a daring draw against the odds in Sydney to face Australia and then a memorable run to take the win at the Gabba, which has been unbeatable ground for the hosts for three decades.

They won in England midway through the year, including a famous win over Lords, and left a triumph in South Africa as their last obstacle – knowing, of course, that for political reasons they will unfortunately not be able to play against Pakistan in bilateral matches.

After such an impressive opening win, it’s hard to see India not breaking new ground, even if they have to be wary of South Africa, which fought bravely but was outclassed.

Didn’t do many wrong things. Not all doom and gloom for us, said pragmatic South African captain Dean Elgar. We strive under pressure that is positive for us.

South Africa’s search for silver liners in the home would have been unimaginable for Indian fans of previous generations. But it’s very real now that India is at the height of its power in Test cricket and on the cusp of a historic series win.