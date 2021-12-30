Purdue vs. Tennessee Music City Bowl Staff Predictions





Jumbo Heroes (7-5) says: Look, even before the outburst of departure hit Purdue, I wasn’t thrilled with this matchup. Tennessee has a QB in Hendon Hooker who makes a lot of passes and can beat you with his legs too. The only chance Purdue had on the defensive side of the ball was Tennessee taking a lot of sacks. Now George Karlaftis will not play (understandably) and that loss will be felt by Purdue. Add to that David Bell’s loss for this game and you’re in trouble. Then when the news comes out that Milton Wright and Dedrick Mackey won’t be playing for Purdue, I start to feel really bad about this game. And lastly, Greg Long might not be playing either. This is starting to feel like Purdu is going to have a hard time. I’d love to be wrong (as I’ve been 5 times this year), but I just don’t see Purdue being able to keep up with this. Purdue 17 Tennessee 35 Juan (8-4) says: New e-mail. Who is there? Purdue 17 Tennessee 30 Travis (9-3) says: George Karlavt out? David Bell out? Milton Wright out? Dedrick Mackey look like? Greg Long (maybe) out? Want to play a bowl game against a mediocre SEC team that leaves multiple starters in Nashville? Yaks. Did we really need a sequel to that movie from three years ago? This is more thoughtless than Deuce Bigelow’s sequel years ago. I went into this thinking we had a real chance. Even with Bell and Big George outside, I thought we had a chance. I don’t care how well AOC played. When his two best goals worth 2,000 yards are out, it becomes very difficult to continue the attack, especially when their heirs in Mershawn Rice and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen are also out. Let’s hope for a miracle, but I’m in for a long afternoon unless the defense surprises without great George. Purdue 21 Tennessee 38 Jace (8-4) says: Unfortunately, Purdue will also be without 5 starters and chapters from their team. Add that to a game against an SEC opponent and the cursed grounds of Nissan Stadium are a recipe for disaster for the Boilermakers. Aidan OConnell will have to play a near-perfect game if Purdue is to win. Tennessee’s athletes will also be a huge problem for Purdue, especially without their all-around best player George Karlaftis and top cornerback Dedrick Mackey. I haven’t picked them all year, but I just don’t see Purdue winning. Bet Prediction: Tennessee covers -5.5 and the OVER 63.5 hits. You can place bets on the Boilermakers using Draft Kings Sportsbook if you are more confident than me. Purdue 28 Tennessee 35 Kyle (6-5) says: Without much detail. We lose this one. I thought we could overcome the loss of Bell and GK. But add Milton Wright, Mackey and Greg Long to that list and we’re in trouble. Boilers 17 Full 27 Casey (8-4) says: Editor’s note: Casey gearing up for his Waffle House adventure you can read about here. He just sent a score, but I think that’s fine, as he’s mentally preparing for the horrors he’ll endure in a few hours. Purdue 27 Tennessee 34 Holmes (9-3) says: I don’t feel right with 4 of our best players against a team that wants to prove they belong in the conversation with other SEC teams. Also, I can’t think of a Marvel villain for them, there are literally no interesting Tennessee-related or volunteer-related villains. Editor’s note: Disappointing that he had this theme all season and just couldn’t finish it. Purdue 21 Tennessee 35

