WHS boys hockey team moves to 6-3





Andrew Benson had a hat-trick in the first game and added two more goals in the second game. In another holiday tournament — this one at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato — the WHS girls suffered a few losses. They lost 9-3 to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday and again lost 12-2 to Mankato East on Wednesday. With their third win in a row, the Trojan boys are gaining confidence, according to head coach Tyler Nienkerk. They got off to a slow start against Bagley in the first period, he said, but turned their fortunes around in the second and third periods when they threw six shots into the net. On Wednesday, their start was warm — and they only allowed seven shots on target the entire game. From the start, the coach said. Obviously only seven shots are allowed. Controlled almost the entire game in the attack zone. The Trojan boys hope to finish the season with a winning record and become one of the top four teams in their section. Over the past five years, they have posted season records of 2-21, 2-24, 1-20, 5-21 and 4-16, but the optimism is flowing after Tuesday and Wednesday’s results. It’s been a long time since we’ve been anywhere near .500, said Nienkerk, adding cautiously that there are still many challenging games for the Trojans to come. Boys at Wahpeton Bagley scored the first two goals of the game on Tuesday, but Worthington scored seven of the next ten. The game stalled 4-4 after two periods, but the Trojans defeated Bagley 3-1 in the third. Benson, a senior defender, scored the Worthingtons’ first goal in the first period, who later added the teams fifth and seventh. Other WHS targets were counted by Dawson Duangapai, Blake Ahrenstorff, Blake Luinenburg and Alec Langerud. Assists were credited to Langerud, Luinenburg (2), Levi Kuhl, Spenser Nickel, Konner Honius and Benson. Worthington tried 42 shots in the game, compared to 30 for Bagley. On Wednesday, Benson, Ahrenstorff, Langerud and Honius all scored two goals. Assists went to Honius (3), Ian Bumgardner (3) and Langerud. Worthington put 42 shots on target. Nienkerk said his WHS guys are getting better, thanks in part to their strong senior leadership. Were just more in control of the puck, he said. tuesday game Bagley 2 2 1 — 5 Worthington 1 3 3 — 7 Wednesday game Worthington 3 2 3 — 8 Breckenridge/Wahpeton 0 0 0 — 0 Girls at Mankato The Rochester Mayos attack proved too much for the Trojans, but the Trojans were within reach after two periods, beating 4-1 in the third period. In the first period it was 2-2. Lauren Nelson and Kessey Aljets scored for Worthington and Kory Nickel assisted with every goal. Aljets scored her second goal in the third, assisted by Cadence Van Ede. Rochester put 45 shots on target. Worthington tried 28. In Wednesdays game Aljets continued her hot hand, scoring both of Worthingtons goals. No further results were available. Rochester Mayo 2 3 4 — 9 Worthington 2 0 1 — 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dglobe.com/sports/hockey/7336315-WHS-boys-hockey-team-moves-to-6-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos