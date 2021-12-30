National Table Tennis Championship: Haiqa and Fahad win men’s/women’s singles titles





Haiqa Hassan of the Pakistan Army defeated Raheela Kashif of Wapda 4-1 with the scores of 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in the women’s singles final of the 57th National Table Tennis Championship in Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursdays LAHORE, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Dec 30, 2021): Pakistan Army’s Haiqa Hassan defeated Raheela Kashif of Wapda 4-1 with the scores 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in Women’s Singles final clash of 57th National Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park sports complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday. The men’s title went to Wapda’s Fahad Khawaja who defeated his brother Umam Khwaja of Choramatex 4-2 in a thrilling final. Fahad Khawaja won the final 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9. Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was the main guest on this occasion. Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ahmer Malik, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfan Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Omair Hasan were also present on this occasion. He also handed out awards to the top performers of the event. The participating teams and officials also had group photos with Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani. It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation has organized the biggest National Table Tennis Championship ever with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Previously, Hamza Akram and Abdul Raheem of Wapda Shah Khan and Ummam Khawaja of the same division defeated 3-0 in the men’s doubles final with a score of 11-8, 11-9, 11-4. Wapda’s Perniya Zaman Khan and Nosheen Waseem defeated Kalsoom Khan and Fatima Khan of Chromatex 3-2, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10 in the hard-fought women’s doubles final at the same venue . Following are the final day’s results: Women’s Singles Final: Haiqa Hassan (Army) defeated Raheela Kashif (Wapda) 4-1, 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6. Men’s singles final: Fahad Khawaja (Wapda) defeated Ummam Khawaja (Wapda) 4-2, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9. Women’s Doubles Final: Perniya Zaman Khan & Nosheen Waseem (Wapda) beat Kalsoom Khan & Fatima Khan (Chromatex) 3-2, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10. Men’s Doubles Final: Hamza Akram & Abdul Raheem (Wapda) beat Shah Khan & Ummam Khawaja (Wapda) 3-0, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4 Mixed Doubles Final: Faizan Zahoor & Hoor Fawad (Army) beat Shah Khan & Sadia Raheel (Wapda) 3-1, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9. Men’s Singles Semifinal: Fahad Khawaja (Wapda) defeated Shah Khan (Wapda) 4-2, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7. Women’s Singles Semifinal: Raheels Kashif (Wapda) defeated Ayesha Sharjeel (Wapda) 4-3, 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 14-12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/sports/national-table-tennis-championship-haiqa-an-1438923.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos