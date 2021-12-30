NFL asks all home teams to observe a moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

The NFL continues to mourn the loss of John Madden, who passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 85. Following the news of his passing, there has been a deluge of tributes to the head coach and broadcaster legend, and the NFL is gearing up for more on that in Week 17. In a memo to all 32 teams, obtained by Adam Schefter of ESPNCommissioner Roger Goodell has asked that all home teams observe a moment of silence in Madden’s honor.

The moment of silence falls just before the national anthem, and the memo contained a proposed announcement for the various broadcasters.

“Ladies and gentlemen, earlier this week, the NFL family lost a Hall of Fame coach, host and friend with the passing of John Madden. Stand at this moment and participate in a moment of quiet reflection in memory of John Madden, who made an indelible impact on football, the NFL and generations of fans.”

There will then be a seven-second minute of silence before the national anthem begins.

As Goodell characterized him in the memo, Madden was a “true giant” in the NFL whose impact spans generations. He was a highly successful coach with the Raiders who found him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in 2006, a legendary broadcaster who played 11 Super Bowls, and the creator of the iconic ‘Madden NFL’ video game.

Of course, more tributes are likely to come on Week 17, especially with organizations Madden had a direct impact on, but this moment of silence will be a nod throughout the league for one of the NFL’s most recognizable icons.