Cricket fraternity greets India’s first win at Centurion





The cricket fraternity on Thursday praised India’s first Test victory over Centurion, with Virat Kohli’s bowling attack coming in for special praise from greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for his ability to “take 20 wickets anywhere in the world”. After memorable wins at the Gabba and Lord’s, Team India closed 2021 in style by knocking down South Africa’s citadel, Supersport Park, while inflicting a 113-run loss to the Proteas in the opening test. India’s fiery pace unit, which includes world-class Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, took 18 wickets and made the country the first Asian team to win a test match at the SuperSport Park.

As expected, congratulations poured in to Kohli and Co. inside of the cricket fraternity. Here are a few: Sachin Tendulkar

Fantastic bowling through an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations #TeamIndia on a convincing win! #SAvIND Sourav Ganguly

Big win for Team India .. not surprised at all by the result … will be a hard team to beat this series .. South Africa will have to play hard for that .. enjoy the new year @bcci Ravi Shastric

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion… Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and all the contingent for becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia Venkatesh Prasad

A phenomenal 2021 in Test Match Cricket for #TeamIndia. To become the first Asian team to win at Centurion, this is a special team and a special win. Shami was exceptional but KL Rahul’s masterclass was a delight and the big difference #IndvsSA Virender Sehwag

Dream 2021 for Team India in test cricket. Gabba, Lord’s, Oval, Centurion and who can forget the great fight to draw in Sydney. Wishing you a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndia Shikhar Dhwan

Perfect way to end a great year for Indian Test Cricket. Congratulations to the boys for being the first Asian team to win at Centurion! #BoxingDayTest VVS Laxman

Started the year with great resilience in Sydney, followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord’s win was special and India closed the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant test match year for Team India. Congratulations on a beautiful victory #INDvsSA Dinesh Karthik

The year started with Gabba and ended with Centurion! Congratulations on the historic test win #TeamIndia. What a brilliant achievement to beat the hosts in such a grand manner! Raise hands #SAvIND. Irfan Pathan

First step into history! Well done team India for winning the first test match of the series. #KLRahul #Bumrah #Shami were excellent #INDvSA. Jay Shah

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fantastic win over Centurion despite a day washed away by rain. 2021 was a phenomenal year with many famous away wins at Brisbane, Lord’s and The Oval. Suresh Raina



Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the first test match of the series. Your performance was absolutely incredible, further & higher! Raise hands #INDvSA. Parthiv Patel

I don’t remember the team chasing 250 plus against India so it was always a matter of rain that saved South Africa. Congratulations Team India with the New Year’s Gift!#SAvsIND.

