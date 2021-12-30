Novak Djokovic “trying” to go to Australian Open, teammates say

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian team-mate said on Thursday, despite the world number one’s last-minute decision to withdraw from the ATP Cup in Sydney. The 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from this week’s team event, days before its start on Saturday, raising doubts as to whether he will defend his Australian Open title. Djokovic has declined to confirm whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, requiring all participants in the opening Grand Slam of the year to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Dusan Lajovic, who will lead Serbia’s ATP Cup race in Djokovic’s absence, said his teammate wanted to be in Sydney.

“Unfortunately, he’s not able to get here, but, you know, he was hoping, I think, like us, that somehow he’ll be here. Unfortunately, he’s not, and we have to deal with it ,” he said.

“I don’t know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows. He just said he’s not coming to the ATP and is trying to make it to the Australian Open.”

Lajovic asked if Djokovic would be at Melbourne Park and said: “I mean, the decision, he said, ‘I’m not coming, guys,’ to the ATP Cup. We’ll see about the Australian Open.

“He has not indicated whether he will come or not, but that he is waiting for a decision.”

It’s not clear what that decision is, but if he were to apply for a medical waiver, it would be reviewed by an independent panel of experts and kept confidential.

However, government officials in the state of Victoria, where the Australian Open will be held, have been convinced for months that only vaccinated players will be able to play the tournament from January 17-30.

“Those are the rules. Medical exceptions are just that — it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players,” said Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino this month.

‘It’s his choice’

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece’s ATP Cup against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected every decision Djokovic made.

“If for some reason he thinks he’s not ready to play here, that’s his choice. I think most players respect his choice. He has the freedom to choose,” he said.

When asked whether he found the rules for playing the Australian Open too onerous, he replied: “The rules are rules and the rules are made for a purpose and a reason.

“So if some players decide not to follow them, it’s their choice. I wouldn’t say it’s right or wrong here.”

Serbia, captained by Djokovic, won the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020, beating Rafael Nadal’s Spain. Nadal is another no-show in Sydney this year after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month.

Lajovic admitted that Serbia’s task will be much more difficult without Djokovic when they open their campaign against Norway on Saturday.

“You know, it’s never the same when you have the number one on your team and then you don’t have him. It’s a big difference,” he said.

In the absence of Nadal, Spain is led by the number 19 in the world, Roberto Bautista Agut.

They also open their tournament on Saturday, against Chile.

Defending champion Russia, led by Daniil Medvedev, will play against France on Sunday.

